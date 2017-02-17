Westmoreland roundup: Ligonier Valley wrestlers advance in District 6 tournament
Ligonier Valley had a pair of wrestlers advance to the semifinals of the District 6 Class AA tournament at Altoona on Friday night.
Alex Caldwell (138 pounds) and Robby Patrick (152) earned spots in Saturday's semifinals. Patrick earned two pins in a total of 49 seconds, including the 100th victory of his career.
Caldwell scored a pin in 34 seconds and a 6-0 decision. Both wrestlers qualified for the PIAA Southwest Regional next week at IUP.
Men's college basketball
Westmoreland CCC 94, CCAC Boyce 71 — Daniel King had 21 points and Jordan Johnson added 18 as Westmoreland County Community College won in the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The Wolfpack (14-11) will play at Penn Highlands on Saturday in the semifinals.
Women's college basketball
Westmoreland CCC 78, Pitt-Titusville 50 — Brooke Kalp had 20 points and Kyle Surike added 19 as the host Wolfpack (16-7) earned a victory in the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference semifinals.