Campus clippings: St. Vincent softball team picked first in PAC preseason poll
Updated less than a minute ago
St. Vincent was voted the preseason favorite to win the PAC softball title.
The Bearcats won the title last season when they finished 29-15 and made the NCAA Division III Tournament. Their win over Virginia Wesleyan was SVC's first NCAA Tournament win in any sport.
Robert Morris
Freshman outfielder Briana Bunner (Southmoreland) has started eight games for the Colonials (1-9) and is hitting .250 with a double and three RBIs.
Men's basketball
Washington & Jefferson
Freshman Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) was named PAC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. He averaged 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in a pair of games, including a 26-point effort against Waynesburg where he shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range. It was his fourth 20-point game of the season.
Stinelli finished with a team-best 63 3-pointers.
Wrestling
Penn State
Senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry), ranked No. 10 in the country at 141 pounds, nearly upset No. 1 Dean Heil in the Nittany Lions' 27-13 win over Oklahoma State that clinched the NWCA duals championship. Gulibon had near-falls in the second and third periods before losing 3-2.
Women's indoor track and field
Duquesne
Grad student Autumn Greba (Norwin) finished second in the 3,000-meter run at the Atlantic 10 Championships with a personal-best indoor time of 9:53.18.
Softball
Seton Hill
Junior outfielder Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant) hit a two-run homer in the Griffins' loss to North Georgia.
Men's tennis
Pitt-Greensburg
The Bobcats opened the season with a 6-3 win over Waynesburg, led by a local contingent. Senior Zachary Pivirotto (Franklin Regional), senior Tyler Fox (Southmoreland), senior Doug Smeltzer (Latrobe), and freshman Jacob Chovanec (Mt. Pleasant) all picked up singles wins.
Men's swimming
Gannon
Freshman Eric Booth (Norwin) finished 15th in the 200-yard individual medley at the PSAC Championships.
Women's swimming
Cal (Pa.)
Freshman Madison Nestor (Yough) placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a personal-best time of 1:06.87 at the PSAC championships.
Westminster
Freshman Maggie Manolis (Jeannette) was named to the All-PAC first team.
Men's volleyball
Juniata
Junior outside hitter Matt Vasinko (Derry) had 11 kills to help the Eagles to a 3-1 (29-27, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19) win over Marymount.
FOOTBALL
Howard
Former Greensburg Salem three-sport standout Brennan Marion was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Howard, which competes in the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Marion went to Foothill and DeAnza junior colleges before becoming a standout wide receiver at Tulsa. He averaged 31.9 yards per catch in his first season, which broke an FCS record. Injuries cut short a potential pro career. He tore his ACL while in training camp with the Miami Dolphins.
IUP
Christian Bryan, a former Norwin and Youngstown State standout wide receiver, was named wide receivers coach at IUP. He also coached at Carnegie Mellon and Youngstown State.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.