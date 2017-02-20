Campus clippings: St. Vincent softball team picked first in PAC preseason poll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Vincent was voted the preseason favorite to win the PAC softball title.

The Bearcats won the title last season when they finished 29-15 and made the NCAA Division III Tournament. Their win over Virginia Wesleyan was SVC's first NCAA Tournament win in any sport.

Robert Morris

Freshman outfielder Briana Bunner (Southmoreland) has started eight games for the Colonials (1-9) and is hitting .250 with a double and three RBIs.

Men's basketball

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) was named PAC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. He averaged 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in a pair of games, including a 26-point effort against Waynesburg where he shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range. It was his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Stinelli finished with a team-best 63 3-pointers.

Wrestling

Penn State

Senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry), ranked No. 10 in the country at 141 pounds, nearly upset No. 1 Dean Heil in the Nittany Lions' 27-13 win over Oklahoma State that clinched the NWCA duals championship. Gulibon had near-falls in the second and third periods before losing 3-2.

Women's indoor track and field

Duquesne

Grad student Autumn Greba (Norwin) finished second in the 3,000-meter run at the Atlantic 10 Championships with a personal-best indoor time of 9:53.18.

Softball

Seton Hill

Junior outfielder Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant) hit a two-run homer in the Griffins' loss to North Georgia.

Men's tennis

Pitt-Greensburg

The Bobcats opened the season with a 6-3 win over Waynesburg, led by a local contingent. Senior Zachary Pivirotto (Franklin Regional), senior Tyler Fox (Southmoreland), senior Doug Smeltzer (Latrobe), and freshman Jacob Chovanec (Mt. Pleasant) all picked up singles wins.

Men's swimming

Gannon

Freshman Eric Booth (Norwin) finished 15th in the 200-yard individual medley at the PSAC Championships.

Women's swimming

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Madison Nestor (Yough) placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a personal-best time of 1:06.87 at the PSAC championships.

Westminster

Freshman Maggie Manolis (Jeannette) was named to the All-PAC first team.

Men's volleyball

Juniata

Junior outside hitter Matt Vasinko (Derry) had 11 kills to help the Eagles to a 3-1 (29-27, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19) win over Marymount.

FOOTBALL

Howard

Former Greensburg Salem three-sport standout Brennan Marion was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Howard, which competes in the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Marion went to Foothill and DeAnza junior colleges before becoming a standout wide receiver at Tulsa. He averaged 31.9 yards per catch in his first season, which broke an FCS record. Injuries cut short a potential pro career. He tore his ACL while in training camp with the Miami Dolphins.

IUP

Christian Bryan, a former Norwin and Youngstown State standout wide receiver, was named wide receivers coach at IUP. He also coached at Carnegie Mellon and Youngstown State.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.