Weekend Top 10: Penn State wrestling rallies to defeat Oklahoma

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. No. 1 Penn State wrestlers roll past No. 2 Oklahoma

The Nittany Lions (14-0) lost the first three matches before rattling off seven straight victories en route to a 27-13 win in the NWCA Dual Championship Series final Sunday. An Oklahoma State-record crowd of 14,059 watched as Penn State recorded its 31st straight dual meet victory. Sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning), redshirt freshman Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) and junior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) earned victories for the Nittany Lions.

2. No. 24-ranked Panthers softball push record to 9-0

Sophomore Alexis Solak had three RBIs as Pitt rallied past Northwestern, 6-4, on Sunday in the final game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Pitt beat the Wildcats twice and also recorded two wins against Nebraska. In Saturday's 2-1 victory over Northwestern, junior Kayla Harris threw a one-hitter, and junior Giorgiana Zeremenko (Canon-McMillan) hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning.

3. No. 3 IUP men extend winning streak to 15

Sophomore Dante Lombardi had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Crimson Hawks past Seton Hill, 67-59, on Saturday. Redshirt senior Devon Cottrell (Gateway) added 12 points and eight rebounds for IUP (24-2, 19-1).

4. St. Vincent men clinch top seed in PAC Tournament

Junior Tom Kromka's 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks helped the Bearcats top Westminster, 73-66, in their regular-season finale. St. Vincent (19-6, 15-3) hosts eighth-seeded Chatham (10-15, 6-12) on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

5. Cal (Pa.) women win 14th straight game

Junior Shatara Parsons scored a season-high 24 points as the No. 3-ranked Vulcans clinched a bye in the PSAC Tournament with a 79-64 victory over Clarion on Saturday. Senior Miki Glenn had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for Cal (25-1, 19-1).

6. Carnegie Mellon's Murphy sets rebounding record

Senior Lisa Murphy scored 35 points on 16-for-19 shooting and added 15 rebounds to lift the Tartans past Emory, 82-60, on Sunday. She upped her season rebounding total to 305, which passed Amy Buxbaum (1990-91) for first place on the single-season list. Carnegie Mellon improved to 17-7, 6-7. Murphy is averaging 24.2 points and 12.7 rebounds and is shooting 79.6 percent from the field.

7. Pitt baseball goes 3-1 on opening weekend

A two-run single by sophomore David Yanni in the eighth inning helped the Panthers defeat Delaware, 3-2, on Sunday to cap a successful start in Kissimmee, Fla. On Saturday, senior Josh Falk struck out seven and allowed three hits in eight innings to quiet defending Big Ten champion Ohio State, 7-2.

8. Robert Morris men's hockey prevails on senior night

Senior Ben Robillard scored with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in overtime to propel the Colonials past Mercyhurst, 3-2, on senior night Saturday. Senior Dalton Izyk made 26 saves for Robert Morris (17-11-4, 13-10-3 Atlantic Hockey Conference).

9. Duquesne women's swimming team takes second at A-10s

The Dukes finished with a school-record 498.5 points at the Atlantic 10 championships that concluded Saturday. Richmond won the title with 570 points. The 200-yard medley relay team and 800 freestyle relay team earned gold, and freshman Summer Svitavsky (1,650 freestyle) and sophomore Abigail Stauffer (200 breaststroke) set school records.

10. Grove City junior adds to big season

Junior Lexie Arkwright scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Wolverines past Bethany, 82-79, in overtime Saturday. She is averaging a PAC-best 21 points and 4.1 steals, and her 525 points this season are the third-most for a Grove City player in a season. Arkwright also eclipsed 1,000 career points for GCC (14-11, 10-8), which plays Westminster in the PAC Tournament on Monday.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.