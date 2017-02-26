Campus clippings: Greensburg Salem graduate pins down invite to nationals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freshman wrestler Chris Eddins did not need a warm-up season at Pitt-Johnstown. He is establishing his presence right away.

Eddins, a Greensburg Salem graduate, captured the 141-pound title at the Super Regional Tournament and qualified for the Division II national tournament.

Teammate Tyler Reinhart (Greensburg Salem), a 165-pounder and returning national champion, also qualified for nationals.

Eddins came in seeded fourth and posted a pair of shutout wins before upsetting another local product, Seton Hill sophomore Joey Alessandro (Hempfield), 7-1 (sudden victory) in the semifinals. Alessandro was a national runner-up last season.

Reinhart was upset in the semifinals by Notre Dame's Isaiah White, the third seed.

Also for Seton Hill, junior Zach Voytek (Greensburg Salem) finished third at 157 and will join four teammates at nationals, including Alan Diltz, Billy Bowlen and Ty Lydic (Latrobe). Diltz was second at regionals at 125, and Bowlen was third (184) and Lydic fourth (149).

Men's swimming

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Mark Patterson (Norwin) was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Swimmer of the Year. He repeated as champion in the 200-yard freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 medley relay and 800 free relay at the AMCC Championships. He broke eight meet records. He posted 17 first-place finishes during the dual-meet season.

Men's basketball

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman guard Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III South Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season. Stinelli also was named Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. He averaged 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in a two-game stretch. He led the team with 63 3-pointers.

Women's basketball

IUP

Sophomore point guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored 18 points and dished three assists in a 80-64 loss to third-ranked Cal (Pa.), but IUP finished the regular season 20-6 overall and 20-2 in league play. IUP opens the PSAC Tournament Wednesday at home.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior guard Taylor Cortazzo (Penn-Trafford) earned all-PAC honorable mention honors for the second straight season after averaging 12.3 points and making a team-best 40 3-pointers. She is the 16th player in school history to score more than 1,000 career points.

Men's indoor track and field

DePaul

Freshman Dominic Marshall (Hempfield) took fourth place in the shot put (49 feet, 3 inches) as the Blue Demons won the Big East indoor team championship.

Marietta

Freshman Lawson Monta (Greensburg Salem) shattered meet and school records in the shot put while winning a title at the Ohio Athletic Conference Championships. His record-throw sailed 56 feet, 11- 1⁄ 4 inches. It ranks third this winter in Division III.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Dontay Jacobs defended his title in the 400-meter dash (49.07 seconds) at the PSAC Championships.

St. Vincent

The Bearcats' distance medley relay team won its third consecutive title at the PAC Championships, finishing in a time of 10:47.49. Team members are junior Laurence Jaross, sophomore Floyd Nichols, and seniors Ryan Detsch and Brandon Moretton (Norwin). Moretton also won the 3,000-meter run in 8:43.19.

Jaross won the 800 with a meet-record mark of 1:55.66.

Westminster

Sophomore Jake Kaylor (Greensburg Salem) finished third in the 60-meter hurdles at the PAC Championships and broke the school record with a time of 8.82 seconds.

Women's indoor track and field

Eastern Michigan

Junior Jasmine Jones (Hempfield) won the 200-meter dash at the Mid-American Conference Championships with a career-best time of 24.31 seconds. The mark is 10th-best in program history. Jones was a first-team all-MAC selection last outdoor season.

St. Vincent

At the PAC Championships, junior Rachel Glatt broke the school record in the 800 with a time of 2:26.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Gabrielle Ravotto won the 60-meter dash at the PSAC Championships in a time of 7.67 seconds. Teammate Angela McCowin finished second in the pentathlon with a school-record 3,204 points.

Slippery Rock

Junior Courtney McQuaide (Greensburg Salem) won the PSAC pole vault championship with a vault or 12 feet, 4- 1⁄ 2 inches.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) won her first pole vault title at the PAC Championships with a mark of 12 feet, 9- 1⁄ 2 inches, a personal best. She also took fourth in the long jump and another PR — 16 feet, 5- 3⁄ 4 inches.

