Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Westmoreland roundup: St. Vincent women advance to PAC semifinals

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Babette Sanmartin had 20 points and 14 rebounds as St. Vincent earned an 82-64 victory over Chatham in the Presidents' Athletic Conference women's basketball quarterfinals Wednesday night at Carey Center.

Susie Ellis had 13 points, Jasmine Weems and Maria Morgan added 12 points each and Kayla Slovenec scored 11.

The Bearcats (17-9) will play No. 2 Washington & Jefferson on Friday at Thomas More.

Dana Eastman and Natalie Knab had 12 points apiece for Chatham (13-13).

Seton Hill 82, Pitt-Johnstown 66 — Mariah Wells had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jenna Kaufman and Alexandra Hay added 11 each as Seton Hill (16-12, 12-10) won its PSAC-West finale to finish fifth in the conference.

Seton Hill used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to pull ahead. Jamie Tabon scored 32 points for UPJ (7-20, 3-18).

Men's basketball

Pitt-Johnstown 75, Seton Hill 61 — Noah Davis had 12 points for Seton Hill (11-15), which dropped a PSAC-West game in the regular-season finale.

Isaac Vescovi had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Dale Clancy scored 19 for UPJ (16-10, 11-9), which secured a first-round home game for the PSAC Tournament.

Seton Hill led 13-8 early in the first quarter after a Spencer Casson dunk, but UPJ went on a 26-7 run to take control.

Fernando Salsamondi and Milenko Predic had nine points for the Griffins, who ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.