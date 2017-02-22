Westmoreland roundup: St. Vincent women advance to PAC semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Babette Sanmartin had 20 points and 14 rebounds as St. Vincent earned an 82-64 victory over Chatham in the Presidents' Athletic Conference women's basketball quarterfinals Wednesday night at Carey Center.

Susie Ellis had 13 points, Jasmine Weems and Maria Morgan added 12 points each and Kayla Slovenec scored 11.

The Bearcats (17-9) will play No. 2 Washington & Jefferson on Friday at Thomas More.

Dana Eastman and Natalie Knab had 12 points apiece for Chatham (13-13).

Seton Hill 82, Pitt-Johnstown 66 — Mariah Wells had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jenna Kaufman and Alexandra Hay added 11 each as Seton Hill (16-12, 12-10) won its PSAC-West finale to finish fifth in the conference.

Seton Hill used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to pull ahead. Jamie Tabon scored 32 points for UPJ (7-20, 3-18).

Men's basketball

Pitt-Johnstown 75, Seton Hill 61 — Noah Davis had 12 points for Seton Hill (11-15), which dropped a PSAC-West game in the regular-season finale.

Isaac Vescovi had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Dale Clancy scored 19 for UPJ (16-10, 11-9), which secured a first-round home game for the PSAC Tournament.

Seton Hill led 13-8 early in the first quarter after a Spencer Casson dunk, but UPJ went on a 26-7 run to take control.

Fernando Salsamondi and Milenko Predic had nine points for the Griffins, who ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak.