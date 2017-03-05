Gateway soccer coach heading to UPG

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marc Bucci is going back to college.

The Plum graduate and former soccer player at Pitt-Johnstown has accepted an assistant coaching position with the men's team at Pitt-Greensburg.

That means he also has stepped down as the head coach of the Gateway boys soccer team after two seasons.

“Coaching in college has been something I've always thought about,” Bucci said. “This was a good opportunity to make that move.”

Through connections, Bucci said, he was able to find out about the Pitt-Greensburg position. Josh Weiss, a Penn Hills grad, served as an assistant to head coach Dan Keefe, who will enter his third season at the helm in 2017.

Bucci said he will replace Weiss on the coaching staff.

“I knew Josh from playing together at Pitt-Johnstown,” said Bucci, who graduated in December with a degree in sports management from Cal (Pa.) online.

“I reached out to him, and he told me about the opening.”

Bucci said there is work to be done to turn around a Pitt-Greensburg program that went 1-16 in 2016, but he said the foundation is set and the program is heading in the right direction.

“(Coach Keefe) has tried certain things, and now that he's been there a couple of years, things should turn around,” Bucci said. “He has seven guys back and has a nice recruiting class coming in. The program's winning ways are just around the corner.”

Bucci said while the college coaching opportunity is a good one for him, he feels a sense of sadness about leaving his Gators players.

He wasn't able to meet with the team in person, but he said he was able to send an email to the players and their parents explaining his decision.

“I was grateful for the chance to coach at Gateway. The relationships you end up developing with the kids are special,” Bucci said. “My assistants and I were younger and we could relate to them. We tried to help them as much as possible with stuff like college recruiting and just life overall. They knew they could come to me about anything. I wanted to be there for them.”

After going 3-9 in section play and 3-15 overall in 2015, Gateway posted an 11-7 overall record and made the playoffs after recording a 6-4 mark in Section 4-AAA.

It was the Gators' first trip to the postseason since 2009.

“Making the playoffs with those guys is something I will never forget,” Bucci said. “Memories came back of my run to the WPIAL title with Plum in 2005. It was special to be with the players, including the upcoming seniors, the past three seasons.”

Bucci started his tenure at Gateway as an assistant under Chris Duda in 2014 where he said he got a solid foundation in the art of coaching high school soccer.

He credits assistants Scott Scheinberg, a Gateway graduate, and Plum grads Clay Kubrick and Eddie Stover, for strong support during his two seasons as head coach.

“I wanted people I could trust, and I had them as assistant coaches,” Bucci said. “They have a great knowledge of the game. I was able to bounce ideas off them, and they were honest and passionate.”

Gateway athletic director Randy Rovesti said the search for the new boys head coach has begun, but he gave no timetable for when a new coach would be hired.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.