District Colleges

Seton Hill baseball team armed for more success
Paul Schofield | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
From right, Seton Hill pitchers Perry DellaValle, Joe Shaffer and Tyler Morder pose on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
From left, hitters Mark Colella, Perry DellaValle, Garret Vrbanic, Joe Shaffer and Tyler Morder at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 23, 2017.
From left, hitters Mark Colella and Garret Vrbanic at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 23, 2017.
From right, pitchers Perry DellaValle, Joe Shaffer and Tyler Morder at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 23, 2017.

There will be a much different look to the Seton Hill baseball team this spring.

The 2016 team, which finished 40-18, relied on power. The Griffins graduated 12 seniors who accounted for 52 of 78 home runs.

“Each year you coach to the strengths of the team,” Seton Hill coach Marc Marizzaldi said. “Last year we sat back and waited for the three-run home run. This year the strength of the team is pitching. Our offense will be different and hopefully better in situations.”

Seton Hill opened the season this past weekend with three games at Winston Salem State, N.C., going 2-1. Two of its top three pitchers, preseason All-American Perry DellaValle and Tyler Morder, were sidelined with injuries. DellaValle, a junior, went 9-1 with a 1.79 ERA in 2016. Morder, a senior, was 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA, and the third starter back is junior Joe Shaffer, who posted a 2-2 record with a 4.93 ERA.

But at Winston Salem, the offense carried the team to a 19-14 victory Sunday. The Griffins blew a 5-0 lead in Game 1 and fell 11-6. In Game 2, the Griffins rallied for a 7-6 win.

In Sunday's finale, Seton Hill used a 10-run eighth inning in its come-from-behind win. Junior Tom McCarthy had four hits, including a two-run homer. Seton Hill finished with 21 hits.

Marizzaldi expects DellaValle, a preseason first-team selection, and Morder to return in a few weeks.

“We knew we'd have a strong pitching staff,” Marizzaldi said. “We have a lot of guys who saw action in 2016 who should pick up the slack. That's where our experience is.”

Others who should contribute are sophomore left-hander Josh Keefe (Latrobe), senior Zack Martinelli (Hempfield), sophomore Nick Behm, junior Dom McWreath, junior Bryce Spak and senior Matt Ober.

Keefe was the Johnstown AAABA Pitcher of the Year in 2016, and DellaValle said he expects Martinelli to have a bounceback season.

“The pitching staff has the most experience,” DellaValle said. “We'll have to stay strong until the offense catches up.”

Seton Hill was picked to finish second behind Mercyhurst in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division.

The offensive leaders will be junior outfielder Mark Colella, who batted .314 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs, senior shortstop Garret Vrbanic (.315, 18 doubles, 30 stolen bases) and junior second baseman Tyler Sullivan (.302, 11 doubles, 22 RBIs).

Marizzaldi is looking for a trio of first basemen — Ryan Wardropper, Sam Vilk and M.P. Buckley — to provide some pop after the graduation of Zac Heide (16 HRs), Matt Malacane (14 HRs), Chris Miller (13 HRs) and Anthony Fanelli (eight HRs).

“We have a lot of guys who will be getting their shot after being behind all those seniors,” Marizzaldi said. “Our slugging percentage may be down, but our on-base percentage will be a lot better. We'll be spending the first couple weeks finding that right combination.”

Marizzaldi said he expects the PSAC to be balanced. Last year, Millersville advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game and lost.

“Every game will be tough,” Marizzaldi said. “Last year, the PSAC had nine guys drafted. I don't expect to see that this season.”

Seton Hill has another trip to North Carolina on March 4 before heading to Florida on March 11.

The PSAC West opener is March 24 at Gannon.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

