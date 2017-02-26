Alle-Kiski Valley Campus Clippings: Lesnick wins PAC indoor pole vault title outright

Evan Lesnick shared the Presidents' Athletic Conference indoor pole vault title as a freshman.

This time, he kept it all for himself.

Lesnick, a Westminster sophomore and Riverview graduate, won the men's championship by clearing 14 feet, 8 1⁄ 4 inches (4.48 meters) at the PAC's annual meet Thursday at Youngstown State. Lesnick cleared 4.45 meters last season, sharing the title with teammate Andrew Brannen.

A pair of other Alle-Kiski Valley graduates had strong performances for Westminster at Thursday's championships. Freshman D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) finished third in the men's triple jump with a leap of 13.19 meters, and freshman Morgan Camerlo (St. Joseph) took seventh in the women's 3,000-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 32.36 seconds.

Bethany

Senior Aaron Frye (Kiski Area) had a pair of top-eight finishes at the PAC indoor championships. He finished in fourth in the high jump with a leap of 6- 1⁄ 4 (1.85 meters) and placed eighth in the long jump with a distance of 21-2 3⁄ 4 (6.47 meters).

Clarion

Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) turned in a fifth-place finish in the women's 400 Saturday on the first day of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference indoor championships at Edinboro. Cloud posted a time of 58.66 seconds. She also competed in the 200 dash, finishing 23rd.

Muskingum

Sophomore Reannah Martin (Apollo-Ridge) finished eighth in the women's pole vault at the Ohio Athletic Conference's indoor championships Saturday at Baldwin Wallace. Martin cleared 10-5 1⁄ 2 (3.19 meters). She also ran as part of Muskingum's 800-meter relay team.

Waynesburg

Senior Brandon VanTine (Valley) had one of the Yellow Jackets' standout performances at the PAC championships, finishing second in the men's shot put with a heave of 46-11 3⁄ 4 (14.32 meters). He matched his second-place finish from last season.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

Sophomore Mike Simmons (Kiski Area) scored 13 points off the bench, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, in the Bearcats' 70-58 victory over Chatham in the PAC quarterfinals Tuesday. St. Vincent advanced to the conference championship game, falling to Thomas More on Saturday. Simmons finished the season averaging 7.4 points and leading St. Vincent (21-7) with 43 3-pointers, making them at a 45.7 percent clip.

Women's basketball

Slippery Rock

Junior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) scored 13 points and added six rebounds, but The Rock (9-19, 6-16 PSAC) lost to Pitt-Johnstown, 76-74, in its season finale Saturday. Heinle finished the season fourth on the team in scoring at 7.8 points and led the way in rebounding with 5.9 per game.

Softball

Point Park

Senior Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) had a big day at the plate Saturday as the Pioneers swept a pair of games at the Spring Games in Clermont, Fla. Babincak, Point Park's leadoff hitter, went 4 for 5 and scored three runs in an 11-4 victory over Middle Georgia State and followed that with a 2-for-4, two-run performance in a 5-4 win over St. Thomas (Fla.). Sophomore pitcher Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) pitched four innings in the win over St. Thomas, allowing four unearned runs on three hits.

Winthrop

Redshirt junior Maddie Antone (Kiski Area) reached base six times and drove in a pair of runs as the Eagles (9-5) swept a pair of games Saturday at the Adidas Classic in Rock Hill, S.C. Antone went 1 for 1 with two walks and a run-scoring double in a 9-1 victory over North Carolina Central, with the double providing the first run of a seven-run third inning for Winthrop. In a 7-1 victory over Youngstown State, Antone went 1 for 2 with an RBI single and two more walks. She leads the team with a .412 batting average, two homers and 16 RBIs.

Men's volleyball

Thiel

Senior Thad Paunovich (Kiski Area) posted a season high in digs, finishing with 16 in the Tomcats' 3-2 loss to Penn State Behrend on Tuesday. It marked his fourth double-digit performance of the season. The 6-foot-1 Paunovich added eight digs in a 3-1 loss to Juniata on Tuesday, seven in a 3-0 win over Alverna on Friday and nine in a 3-0 loss to Stevenson on Saturday. He leads the team with 125 digs.