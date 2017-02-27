Deer Lakes grad Nicotra fights through knee pain to contribute for St. Francis (Pa.) volleyball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Strong, healthy knees are at the core of the overall fitness of a volleyball player, who leaps and lands hundreds of times during a single match.

For Tony Nicotra, issues with his knees have stuck with him since his high school playing days at Deer Lakes. They've continued to dog him in his redshirt senior year at St. Francis (Pa.).

But through it all, Nicotra, an outside hitter/middle blocker, continues to fight to stay on the court and make the most of his final season with the Red Flash.

It's a fight, he said, he's not going to quit.

“I just want to do anything I can to be on the court,” said Nicotra, who had to take a medical redshirt last year because the condition of his knees got so bad.

Nicotra said years of impact have worn down his knees to where they mostly are bone-on-bone. At first, it was getting through the pain, then it progressed to where it limited him.

Plasma injections last fall — blood is drawn, the plasma removed and then injected into his knee tendons — had some positive results.

Nicotra was the likely replacement for graduated middle hitter Mike Marshman. He was getting his chances, but a preseason flare up in his right knee put his opportunity in jeopardy.

“He landed kind of wrong in a preseason workout,” St. Francis coach Mark Rumbaugh said. “You could see it in his face, that look of, ‘Oh, no. Not again.' He's just wanted this season so bad. But he hasn't given up. That's the kind of player and person he is.”

The careful process of managing the impact on his knees, especially his right knee, has progressed through the first month of the season.

“The preseason issues set me back pretty significantly,” said Nicotra, who picked up a second major so he could remain on campus and play one more season. “I've tried to keep a pretty positive attitude about it. I have to deal with it as it comes.”

Nicotra has appeared in eight of the Red Flash's 17 matches with three starts and 17 total sets. A plasma treatment earlier this month prevented him from being able to play in road conference matches against Princeton and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

“I didn't heal enough from the shots,” Nicotra said. “I traveled with the team and tried to give it a go in warm-ups, but it didn't work out. That was frustrating.”

But the shots, he said, have helped him feel better. A week after the trip to New Jersey, he was back in the lineup for home league contests against Sacred Heart and Harvard.

He came off the bench and helped the team defeat Sacred Heart, 3-2. The Red Flash came up short in another five-set match against Harvard.

“I feel I contributed both games,” Nicotra said. “That's what I want to do. I was able to contribute some big plays to help us beat Sacred Heart.”

Nicotra had his biggest game last Saturday in a league win at George Mason. He played all five sets and contributed a personal season-best eight kills and four blocks.

“The guys are always really supportive of me, and that helps a lot,” Nicotra said. “The plan coming in was to maybe take an occasional weekday practice off to help my body recover. My teammates have been very understanding of that. I am trying to do the smartest thing for a weekend set of matches.”

St. Francis has won four of five in Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play after an 0-3 start.

The Red Flash are 4-4 in the league, fourth place in the standings behind Penn State (6-2), Sacred Heart (4-2) and Princeton (4-2).

“Tony makes such a big difference for the defense because they know he's going to put up a consistent big block, and they can play around him,” Rumbaugh said. “The confidence in the guys increases when Tony's out there.”

St. Francis takes a break from league action until returning for the final six-match stretch March 31.

“We have the potential to win the conference,” Nicotra said. “We've struggled a little bit putting it all together. We have to have that confidence in clutch time. That's what will put us over the top.”

The Red Flash will play six nonconference matches in the interim, including a rematch this Saturday at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, undefeated (17-0) and ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Division I poll released Monday, swept three games from St. Francis on Jan. 20.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.