St. Vincent men's run atop PAC ends

The St. Vincent men's basketball team's attempt at a fifth straight President's Athletic Conference championship was thwarted by Thomas More, 79-68, on Saturday.

It was the fourth time the teams have met in the title game in the past five years, and the Saints finally broke through to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“We got beat by a better team tonight. They deserve to go,” St. Vincent coach D.P. Harris said. “I just thought they came out and won both of their (earlier) games by 30, so maybe they were a little bit more rested, but they deserved it. They were very well-prepped, and they deserve to represent the PAC.”

Much of the game featured Thomas More guard Damion King going head to head with Bearcats guard Jason Capco. They traded 3-pointers early and matched up defensively.

King finished with 24 points and seven 3-pointers. Capco had 20 points and five 3-pointers.

“First half was more like King versus Capco, and we said at halftime that those two weren't going to do that again,” Thomas More coach Drew Cooper said. “So it was about the next guy stepping up, and Ralph Stone stepped up for us.”

Stone had 10 points for the Saints (22-6), who led the entire game in front of a sold-out Carey Center crowd.

“Very happy for our guys,” Thomas More coach Drew Cooper said. “St. Vincent's are the undisputed champs. We knew with them having the home court it was going to be exactly the kind of game that it was.”

Tom Kromka had 14 points for the Bearcats (21-7), and Matt D'Amico had 13.

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.