Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

St. Vincent men's run atop PAC ends

Alec Italiano | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

The St. Vincent men's basketball team's attempt at a fifth straight President's Athletic Conference championship was thwarted by Thomas More, 79-68, on Saturday.

It was the fourth time the teams have met in the title game in the past five years, and the Saints finally broke through to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“We got beat by a better team tonight. They deserve to go,” St. Vincent coach D.P. Harris said. “I just thought they came out and won both of their (earlier) games by 30, so maybe they were a little bit more rested, but they deserved it. They were very well-prepped, and they deserve to represent the PAC.”

Much of the game featured Thomas More guard Damion King going head to head with Bearcats guard Jason Capco. They traded 3-pointers early and matched up defensively.

King finished with 24 points and seven 3-pointers. Capco had 20 points and five 3-pointers.

“First half was more like King versus Capco, and we said at halftime that those two weren't going to do that again,” Thomas More coach Drew Cooper said. “So it was about the next guy stepping up, and Ralph Stone stepped up for us.”

Stone had 10 points for the Saints (22-6), who led the entire game in front of a sold-out Carey Center crowd.

“Very happy for our guys,” Thomas More coach Drew Cooper said. “St. Vincent's are the undisputed champs. We knew with them having the home court it was going to be exactly the kind of game that it was.”

Tom Kromka had 14 points for the Bearcats (21-7), and Matt D'Amico had 13.

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.