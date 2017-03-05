Campus clippings: Latrobe grad Zavatsky seals return trip to NCAA wrestling championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe graduate Zack Zavatsky is headed back to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The redshirt sophomore from Virginia Tech won his second consecutive ACC individual title over the weekend in Raleigh, N.C., to qualify for nationals.

Zavatsky (24-2), who is ranked No. 6 in the country at 184 pounds, held off N.C. State's Michael Macchiavello, 3-2, to claim the conference title.

The Hokies also crowned five other champs and won the ACC team title.

Nationals are set for March 16-18 in St. Louis.

Wrestling

Iowa

Redshirt freshman Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional) had a strong debut at the Big Ten Championships, finishing second after losing to Penn States Jason Nolf, 8-2, in the title match at 157 pounds. Kemerer moves on to the national tournament.

Ohio State

Freshman Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) finished fourth at 141 pounds in his debut appearance at the Big Ten Championships. He advances to the national tournament.

Penn State

Senior 141-pounder Jimmy Gulibon (Derry) finished eighth at the Big Ten Championships and moves on to nationals.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

Three players were named all-PAC after the Bearcats went 21-7 and reached the conference title game. Junior forward Tom Kromka was a first-team selection after averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Senior forward Austin Ford and junior guard Matt D'Amico made the second team. Ford scored 11.3 per game and grabbed 7.1 rebounds, while D'Amico led the team in scoring (12.6).

Shippensburg

Coach Chris Fite (Latrobe) guided the Raiders (26-3) past Kutztown, 73-63, to win the PSAC title. Shippensburg moves on to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Women's basketball

IUP

Sophomore point guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg C.C.) was named to the all-PSAC West second team. Heading into the weekend, she was averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. IUP (23-6) won the PSAC championship game, 84-79, over Cal U as Appleby scored a career-high 30 points, including 6 of 8 3-pointers and a 10-for-10 effort from the foul line.

She had 24 points in an overtime win over Shippensburg in the semifinals. She was 9 for 9 at the foul line.

In a 78-61 quarterfinal win over Mercyhurst, she had 13 points and a career-high 10 assists.

St. Vincent

Three senior guards received all-conference recognition by the PAC. Jasmine Weems was named to the second team, and Susie Ellis and Mara Benvenuti were honorable mentions. Weems led the Bearcats in scoring at 13 points per game, 3-pointers made and steals.

Seton Hill

The Griffins picked up some postseason hardware after reaching the PSAC Tournament for the fourth straight time. Mark Katarski was named PSAC West Division Coach of the Year, while junior forward Jenna Kaufman was a second-team all-PSAC West selection. Kaufman averaged a team-best 15.9 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds.

Women's indoor track & field

Slippery Rock

Junior Courtney McQuaide (Greensburg Salem) was accepted to compete in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships on March 9-11 in Birmingham, Ala. McQuaide won the PSAC title in the pole vault last week with a mark of 12 feet, 3 inches — the cutoff for the national meet.

Men's indoor track & field

Cal U

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association indoor all-region in the high jump. Morgan broke the school record at Youngstown State by clearing 6 feet, 8- 3⁄ 4 inches. He took fifth at the PSAC Championships.

Softball

Gannon

Senior pitcher Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) picked up a pair of wins in a doubleheader-sweep in Clermont, Fla. She tossed a five-hitter in a 5-2 victory over Wheeling Jesuit. She struck out seven.

Bowling

St. Vincent

Jeff Zidek was named coach of the school's new women's team.

Zidek also serves as SVC's sports information director. An accomplished bowler, he has won numerous singles and doubles titles in competition, as well as rolling three perfect games. The team has begun to recruit players and will begin play in November.

Westmoreland College

The Wolfpack men's doubles team of Sean Tomich (609) and Jacob Frotch (562) finished second with a pin-total of 1,171 at the NJCAA Championships in Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer.