Campus clippings: Maruca, Shields pin down PAC-12 conference titles

Successful high school teammates together and now, PAC-12 champions on the other side of the country?

It's true. They're not Joshing.

Josh Maruca and Josh Shields went from Franklin Regional to Arizona State together to continue their wrestling careers.

Over the weekend, the pair of redshirt freshmen competed on side-by-side mats in the semifinals. And when they won there, they went on to mirror one another some more, capturing conference championships in Palo Alto, Calif.

Maruca (19-8) took the 149-pound title and Shields (30-7) won at 157.

Arizona State, which produced five individual champions, won the team title for the first time in 11 years. Maruca and Shields advance to the NCAA Championships March 16-18 in St. Louis.

Men's basketball

College of New Jersey

Senior Corey Stanford (Penn-Trafford), the only player on the team to start every game this season, was named to the all-New Jersey Athletic Conference second team. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds and posted eight double-doubles.

Westmoreland College

Freshman swingman Daniel King was named to the NJCAA Region XX all-tournament team. He had 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in a 77-64 win over Butler Community College at the regional tournament in Rockville, Md. He added 23 points and hit 7 of 13 3's in a 82-65 loss to Prince George's C.C. Westmoreland finished 15-13 and averaged 84.1 points.

woMen's basketball

Westmoreland College

Sophomore guard Brooke Kalp (Mt. Pleasant) was named to the NJCAA Region XX all-tournament team. She scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 106-56 loss to Montgomery. The Wolfpack finished 16-9.

Men's indoor track and field

Yale

Senior Chandler Crusan (Hempfield) ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay team that finished second at the Ivy League Heps. The team's time of 3:14.59 was .16 seconds shy of first-place Princeton.

Slippery Rock

Freshman Dylan Colcombe (Norwin) placed third in the heptathlon at the PSAC championships.

baseball

Waynesburg

Senior infielder Nate Mori (Hempfield) had two hits, drove in a run and scored another as the Yellow Jackets fell to Franklin College in the Russ Matt Central Florida Invitational.

softball

Gannon

Senior Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) threw a four-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Tiffin in Clermont, Fla. She followed with a complete-game, 2-0 shutout of Michigan-Dearborn where she struck out eight. She has 47 complete games, fifth in program history.

Men's volleyball

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore defensive specialist Rob McMaster (Norwin) had 14 digs and two assists as the Lions won three unanswered sets to down Wilson, 3-1.