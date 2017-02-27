Weekend Top 10: RMU men's hockey wins outdoor game at Heinz Field

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Robert Morris men complete outdoor game sweep for city teams

Freshman Jacob Coleman, a Moon native, scored his first career goal and added two assists, and Shaler native Luke Lynch also scored to lead the Colonials past Niagara, 5-1, on Sunday night at Heinz Field. Freshman goaltender Francis Marotte made 33 saves for Robert Morris (19-11-4, 15-10-3 Atlantic Hockey Conference), which hosts Holy Cross in the second round of the conference playoffs March 10-12.

2. La Roche women NCAA-bound after earning seventh straight title

Senior TiChina Mitchell scored 17 of her 33 points in the second quarter as the Redhawks routed Medaille, 91-62, in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament title game Sunday. Mitchell added 12 rebounds, and fellow all-tournament selection Mackenzie O'Donnell (Butler) had 18 points. Senior Danasha Harris also had 18 points and eclipsed 1,000 for her career. La Roche (23-4) has won 17 straight games.

3. Pitt softball pitcher throws historic perfect game

Junior Kayla Harris tossed the first seven-inning perfect game in program history to lead the No. 19-ranked Panthers past Southeastern Louisiana, 5-0, on Sunday in Troy, Ala. (Last season, then-freshman Sarah Dawson threw a five-inning perfect game in a 13-0 win over Providence.) Harris (6-1) struck out the side in the first inning and recorded a strikeout to start the second inning, but the Pitt defense took over from there. Pitt (12-2) opens ACC play Friday at North Carolina.

4. Glenn scores 2,000th point as Cal prevails

Senior Miki Glenn had 20 of her 29 points in the third quarter to lead the No. 3-ranked Vulcans to an 80-64 victory over IUP in their regular-season finale Saturday. Glenn, who is averaging 19.5 points, became the fourth player in program history to eclipse 2,000 points. Cal (26-2, 20-2) received a first-round bye in the PSAC Tournament and will face fourth-seeded Edinboro or fifth-seeded Seton Hill in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

5. IUP men close regular season with 17th straight win

The No. 2-ranked Crimson Hawks downed Cal (Pa.), 77-72, on Saturday to improve to 26-2, tying the PSAC record for regular-season wins. Sophomore Jacobo Diaz had 21 points and eight rebounds, and junior Anthony Glover added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Vulcans, who finished 21-1 in league play, have a first-round bye in the PSAC Tournament and host fourth-seeded Mercyhurst or fifth-seeded Slippery Rock in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

6. Murphy sets another record for Carnegie Mellon

Senior Lisa Murphy scored 34 points and tied a University Athletic Association record with 24 rebounds, including a record 12 offensive, to lift the Tartans past Case Western Reserve, 72-65, on Saturday. On Monday, Murphy repeated as UAA Player of the Year. CMU finished the regular season 18-7, 7-7.

7. WVU hitters lead victory over defending national champions

Senior Jackson Cramer went 5 for 7 with a homer and six RBIs as the Mountaineers defeated No. 18 Coastal Carolina, 22-9, on Saturday. It was West Virginia's first meeting with a defending national champion, and the Mountaineers (4-2) recorded 29 hits, six homers and a school-record 56 at-bats. Every WVU starter had at least two hits, including sophomore Darius Hill, who had a homer, four RBIs and four runs.

8. Waynesburg wrestling places third at Mideast Regionals

Sophomore heavyweight Jake Evans (Elizabeth Forward) won a NCAA Division III regional title over the weekend at York College, and senior Ryan Shank and freshman Shaun Wilson (Waynesburg Central) also qualified for the national championships, which are March 10-11 in Lacrosse, Wis.

9. Cal (Pa.) duo earn top honors at PSAC indoor championships

Junior Julie Friend (Uniontown) earned Most Outstanding Athlete, and classmate Summer Hill was chosen as Outstanding Track Athlete to help the Vulcans place fourth — matching their highest finish ever — at the league championships. Friend took second in the mile, 3,000 meters and 5,000 and helped the distance medley relay team to victory. She is the first Cal runner to win overall MVP at the meet. Hill won the mile in a meet-record time, claimed a victory in the 800 and was part of the distance medley relay team.

10. Carnegie Mellon men earn UAA indoor title

Junior Jacob Schofel (weight throw), senior Owen Norley (mile) and senior Curtis Watro (3,000 meters) earned first-place finishes over the weekend to help the Tartans to their second conference championship.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.