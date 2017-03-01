La Roche women intent on getting elusive NCAA Tournament victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The La Roche women's basketball team came up short in the past six NCAA Division III Tournament games. A look at the results:

Seven straight trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament is an extraordinary feat for the La Roche women's basketball team, but don't expect any bragging.

That's because the team is winless in those games.

“We're not proving anything if we just get to the last 64,” coach Kam Gissendanner said. “We're just proving we can dominate our conference. We want to be known nationally, not just in our region and in Pennsylvania. We want everyone to know about us.”

Added senior guard Sabrina McLin: “It's getting kind of old winning the conference and going into the tournament and losing.”

The Redhawks (23-4) get a chance to snap that skid when they play UMass Dartmouth (22-5) at 5 p.m. Friday at Montclair State (N.J.). The Corsairs, an at-large selection out of the Little East Conference, are making their NCAA debut. It's a much more favorable first-round draw for La Roche than last year, when it traveled to top-ranked and defending national champion Thomas More and lost 102-67.

The Redhawks, winners of 17 straight, have the postseason experience edge as well as a veteran lineup that features four senior starters and a fifth senior who splits starts with a junior.

“This year, nothing is ever enough,” said senior forward Mackenzie O'Donnell, a Butler graduate. “It's our last year. We just need to keep going and push through it.”

McLin and O'Donnell rank first and third, respectively, on La Roche's all-time scoring list, and O'Donnell is 10 points away from second place.

McLin, the 2015-16 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year, averages 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals.

O'Donnell, the team's tallest starter at 6-foot, averages 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. UMass Dartmouth features two standout post players in 5-11 Nakira Examond (16.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg) and 6-foot Alicia Kutil (13.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg), so O'Donnell will be tested inside.

La Roche also is led by senior forward TiChina Mitchell, a two-time AMCC first-teamer who averages 22.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, and four-time AMCC Defensive Player of the Year Danasha Harris, a senior from Uniontown who averages 11.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.4 steals. The two eclipsed 1,000 career points apiece this season.

“(Mitchell) provides a sense a quiet toughness,” Gissendanner said. “She provides a toughness on the boards, a toughness to get a basket when it's needed. The kid is just tough.

“(Harris) is about 5-5, maybe. She leads the team in offensive rebounds. She literally jumps over peoples' heads and gets rebounds. ... The kid is an athletic beast.”

The Redhawks favor an up-tempo pace that stresses unselfishness, with their 17.6 assists per game ranking ninth nationally. Perhaps the team's biggest weakness is depth, as its top six players have accounted for 95 percent of its scoring. That means staying out of foul trouble is vital.

“I tell the kids we're not playing conservative,” said Gissendanner, a Clairton and Penn State graduate. “We're not taking plays off, but you've got to be smart because you're more valuable on the floor than you are on the bench with two fouls in the first half or four in the third quarter.”

Friday's winner advances to play host Montclair State (25-2), the No. 11 team in the country, or Westfield State (19-8) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“If you don't win that first or second game, it's like, well, anyone could have probably filled this spot,” Gissendanner said. “We want to get there and actually show we belong in the NCAA Tournament.”

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.