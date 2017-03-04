Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

PSNK rocks in preseason

William Whalen | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Early mornings, late nights and rock and roll music — that has been the recipe the past few months for Penn State New Kensington baseball coach Jim Perry as his Lions conditioned and prepared for their first season of varsity baseball in nine years.

“While they were on Christmas break, I had 95 percent attendance (at practice). We started practicing at six o'clock in the morning,” said Perry, who made his rounds as an assistant at Plum and Burrell before coaching at Valley in 2013 and '14.

“We've been going six days a week.”

The cracks of a bat and the punching sounds of leather mitts being broken in by fastballs are getting drowned out by the music of AC/DC and Guns N' Roses blaring from the gymnasium speakers.

Perry has created a loose and lively environment.

“We like to rock,” Perry said.

Perry and his Lions are getting ready to roll, too. PSNK boarded a charter bus Saturday for an 18-hour trip to Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., where the Lions will pop the cork on the 2017 season.

PSNK will open spring training against Hagerstown (Md.) Community College at 7 p.m. Sunday.

“By going down South, on an 18-hour bus trip, things like that are team building,” Perry said. “The main thing I always try and talk to these guys about is to compete and finish. We're going to play quality opponents and I want to see how they're going to face adversity.

“We play six teams, and five of them have won 20 games or more the past five years. I'm excited to get outside to see how these guys … stand up and compete. That's the main thing.”

PSNK operated as a club team in 2016 after the school revived the program following a nine-year absence.

Perry is hoping to have more questions marks on the trip down to Dodgertown than on the way back from the Lions' getaway.

One thing is certain: Every player on Perry's 20-man roster will get a good look.

“Everybody looks like a superstar in the gym, but the big thing is that I have position flexibility,” Perry said.

Perry has a stable of pitchers who not only pitched in high school but played at a high level.

Freshman Noah Oddis (Burrell) will pitch in PSNK's first game. Perry was an assistant on Burrell's staff during Oddis' freshman year.

“I'm pretty confident right now,” Oddis said. “Me and Ghaven Baum have been working hard trying to get ready for (spring training). Everything feels good, and the arm feels pretty good so far. Everything is coming around, and I've increased my velocity.”

Baum (Apollo-Ridge) is PSNK's only left-handed pitcher and has been described by Perry as having a curve ball “that drops off the table.”

Junior Dante Palmieri (Plum), a transfer from John Carroll, and freshman side-arm hurler Ryan Binkley (Plum) round out the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively in PSNK's rotation.

Jason Davis (Burrell) worked his way from ninth on Perry's depth chart to the fifth spot in the rotation and will be looked at to eat up innings during PSNK's weekend doubleheaders once PSNK gets into its Penn State University Athletic Conference schedule.

“The great thing about this team is that probably three of my top pitchers were pitchers No. 1 and position players second,” Perry said. “I need guys that can throw strikes. That being said, I don't think I have guys that can throw 80 miles per hour. I need guys that can spot the ball, inside (the plate), outside (of the plate) and be aggressive, get ahead on the count and pitch with a purpose.”

Sophomore Marcus Signore will start at first base with either Dylan Wiley or Oddis at second base depending on who is pitching.

Freshman Jacob Courtley, who holds the distinction as Perry's first recruit at PSNK, will get a look at shortstop and third base, while Darrius Bennis (Leechburg) will get the chance to start at catcher.

Freshman Jake Stackiewicz will start in center field with the other two outfield positions to be decided during spring training. Perry said he's looking forward to watching Stackiewicz and Courtley at the plate.

“I like the way that Stackiewicz approaches the at-bat,” Perry said, “the bat speed and his aggressiveness. I always try to tell these guys, don't put it in the umpire's hands. I don't want you sitting and looking at a third strike — be aggressive.”

PSNK returns to the Alle-Kiski Valley to play Chatham on March 13 and will open up its PSUAC schedule on its home field at Valley High School with a doubleheader against Penn State Greater Allegheny on April 1.

“I hope to sneak up on some teams,” Perry said. “I don't think people are thinking too much of us.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Penn State-New Kensington baseball head coach James Perry conducts practice for his team on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. This will be the first year for the baseball team after spending the last two as a club sport.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Penn State-New Kensington baseball team practices on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. This will be the first year for the baseball team after spending the last two as a club sport.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Penn State-New Kensington baseball player Shane Molyneaux hits off the tee on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. This will be the first year for the baseball team after spending the last two as a club sport.
