A-K Valley campus clips: Kiski Area products combine to lead Wheeling Jesuit to 1st win

A pair of Kiski Area alumni teamed up to help Wheeling Jesuit's baseball team earn its first victory of the season.

Freshmen Josh Bell and Nick Luciano combined to pitch all nine innings, leading the Cardinals to a 10-4 victory over Northwood in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Bell earned the victory, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits in seven innings, walking one and striking out five. Luciano pitched the final two innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and striking out two.

Bell is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three appearances, and Luciano is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his three appearances.

Allegheny

Freshman Nate Pastorek (Freeport) earned his first career save, pitching the final four innings of Allegheny's 13-7 victory over John Carroll in the season opener. Pastorek allowed three runs — two earned — in four innings, yielding six hits and a walk and striking out two.

Grove City

Junior Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) had three hits in seven at-bats, including a double, as the Wolverines dropped both games of a doubleheader Saturday against Ohio Northern. Graham also drew three of Grove City's 16 walks and scored the team's first run of the season in a 15-3 victory over Mount St. Joseph on Thursday. Junior Cameron Smail (Kiski Area) drove in a run against Mount St. Joseph with a bases-loaded walk.

Women's basketball

Pepperdine

Redshirt freshman Sydney Bordonaro (Burrell) scored two points in Pepperdine's 73-55 loss to Pacific in the first round of the West Coast Tournament on Thursday. Bordonaro finished the season averaging 8.6 points per game, third-best on the team, and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Youngstown State

Freshman Natalie Myers (Burrell) had three rebounds and an assist in the Penguins' 79-62 loss to Valparaiso in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament. Myers finished her freshman campaign as Youngstown State's rebounding leader, averaging 4.3, and added 3.1 points per game.

Softball

Clarion

Redshirt sophomore Cassidy Runyan (Highlands) went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and four runs scored in the Golden Eagles' 17-0 victory over Bluefield State on Saturday. Runyan also pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two.

Gannon

Freshman Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) earned a reputation as a power hitter in high school, and she hit her first career collegiate home run with a solo shot in the sixth inning of Gannon's 5-2 win over Wheeling Jesuit on Tuesday. Taliani is batting .400 with a homer, two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Golden Knights (7-4). Fellow freshman Rachel Tanilli stole a base and scored the tying run in a 2-1 victory over Lake Erie on Tuesday. Tanilli is batting .250 with three walks and three runs scored.

Point Park

Sophomore Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) pitched a shutout, leading the Pioneers to a 1-0 victory in eight innings Wednesday over Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio). Edwards allowed four hits over her eight innings pitched, walking one and striking out two. It was Edwards' first win since transferring from Seton Hill before the season. In six games, Edwards is 1-3 with a 1.68 ERA. Senior Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) had two hits, including an eighth-inning single that moved the winning run to third. Babincak leads Point Park (5-8) with a .449 batting average and 10 runs scored.