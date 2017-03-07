A-K Valley freshmen to contribute early for PSNK softball

It's been a while since softball coach Mike Marsili walked into the Penn State New Kensington field house to start the season and stood in front of a majority of players he coached the year before.

Until this year.

“I've only really needed to replace three positions,” Marsili said. “Normally, I'm scrambling to replace half the team. Last year, we had a nice influx of freshman who will be taking over their duties.”

Even with his returning players, Marsili and his staff have plenty of question marks to sort out down south when the Lady Lions hit the PFX Athletics Sports Complex in Clermont, Fla., for a week-long getaway that includes three sun-soaked days of doubleheaders starting Tuesday with a 9 a.m. matchup against Mitchell College.

Marsili added more talent and depth to a roster that now has something it lacked in the past — college experience.

To say Marsili is excited about this year's freshman class is an understatement. Deer Lakes graduate Stephanie Drapela is the early favorite to become the ace on Marsili's pitching staff and will get the starting nod against Mitchell College. Drapela played second base for the Lancers.

“(Drapela) pitched over the summer in travel ball and kept working at it,” Marsili said. “From what I've seen in the fall, she has good speed, but what's most impressive is that she has command with all her pitches, changing speeds and keeping the ball out of the middle of the plate. She has a good temperament for a pitcher and has confidence in herself.”

Drapela brings a much-needed arm to a PSNK team that gave up an average of 10.9 runs last season in finishing 6-16. Equally as important, Drapela brings a winning attitude that has been missing from the PSNK dugout in past season. Drapela won the 2015 WPIAL Class AA softball championship while finishing runner-up in the PIAA tournament.

Last year's starting pitcher, sophomore Stephanie Fritzius, will slide into the No. 2 spot in the rotation and take the circle in the second game of doubleheaders. Fritzius also will get some work at first base.

Marsili also is watching freshman Morgan Williams of York, who will step in at catcher and in the short term will occupy the No. 3 spot in the lineup.

Marsili is looking forward to watching freshman Stephanie Schrecengost (West Shamokin), who will get a look at first base and is expected to pitch, as well.

“We have three good freshmen that will step right in and help us, but we'll sort everything out in Florida,” Marsili said.

Freshman Jackie Rearick (Apollo-Ridge) also will get a look at first base and right field. Drapela and sophomore Rebecca Wilhelm (Burrell) will share duties at second base.

“Luckily this year I have enough players that we'll be pushing the starters so that they don't relax and think they have a job all sewn up,” Marsili said.

If there was one Achilles heel on last year's team, it was the play at shortstop and third base, Marsili said. Marsili opened up the two positions this spring with hopes the time spent in Florida will help provide the answers.

Marsili said a three-way battle for shortstop is taking place, including sophomore Brittney Wolford (Burrell). Sophomore Shianne Bezts and Brianna Wyant also are competing for infield spots.

“We just had too many errors on the left side of the infield last year, and there's got to be some changes there somewhere,” Marsili said. “When we come out of Florida, whoever wins the shortstop position the other two will go to third base and left field.”

Sophomore Madison Graham will reprise her role at center field and bat cleanup again.

PSNK will return from Florida to face SUNY Delhi in a doubleheader March 19 and will open its Penn State University Athletic Conference schedule with a doubleheader at Upper Burrell's Aloca Field on March 24 against Penn State Greater Allegheny.

“We're much further ahead than last year,” Marsili said. “Last year at this time, we didn't know what we had. I think they're more confident because they know what to expect now.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.