Greensburg Salem helps fuel D-II wrestling power

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Becoming part of the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling program, a Division II power for decades, requires confidence, dedication, work ethic and talent.

Mountain Cats freshman Chris Eddins, a 2016 graduate of Greensburg Salem, listed another prerequisite for success.

“Coach (Pat) Pecora is never wrong,” Eddins said. “What he says, it's written in stone.”

Pecora is the highly successful wrestling coach and athletic director at UPJ. In his four-plus decades as wrestling coach, Pecora has guided UPJ to two Division II team championships and 12 individual national championships, including Tyler Reinhart, another Greensburg Salem graduate, last season.

Though Pecora's word might be law, fortunately for Eddins, he's willing to alter preseason plans.

“I had all intentions of redshirting Chris,” Pecora said. “But we went to the Clarion Open, and he went as a redshirt. He was so impressive, I thought, ‘This guy is ready now.' He finished better than the four or five others guys we have at 141 (pounds). It's impressive what he's been able to do.”

Freshmen rarely compete for UPJ wrestling without taking a redshirt, but Eddins is not only an exception, he's flourished. He takes a 27-9 record into the NCAA Division II championships, which begin Friday in Birmingham, Ala. Eddins will be joined by Reinhart (21-4), who wrestles at 165, and unbeaten Cody Law (26-0), a former starter at Penn State. John Blankenship and Levi Niebauer give UPJ five competitors at nationals.

Each will carry additional motivation into the tournament following the death of teammate and former Division II national champion Nick Roberts. A three-time PIAA first-place finisher, Roberts was found dead Feb. 25 — the night UPJ returned from the super regional tournament — in his apartment. His funeral, attended by UPJ wrestlers past and present, was Thursday in Somerset.

“It's definitely been tough the past few days,” Reinhart said. “Losing a teammate and a brother — and this team is a brotherhood — it's not easy putting into words. I wrestled with him my whole life. We won national titles together last year. He's a tough dude and wouldn't want me to dwell on it. He would tell me to suck it up, but I'm not just wrestling for myself at nationals. I'm wrestling for Nick.”

UPJ's five national qualifiers helped the team reach No. 8 in the latest Division II power rankings, which are released by NCAA.com. Those same rankings describe Eddins as a “dangerous” competitor entering the national tournament.

“He's had a fantastic year,” Pecora said of Eddins. “The only thing more amazing than his season is this past regional tournament.”

In the quarterfinals of the super regional tournament at Mercyhurst, Eddins edged West Liberty's Josh Ridgeway, 1-0.

Though Eddins advanced, the wrestler and coach weren't happy with the performance. After the bout, Pecora “tore into” Eddins, who won 138 matches at Greensburg Salem, instructing him to open up.

“For me to win 1-0, it was not satisfying,” Eddins said. “Coach always wants you to do your best, and he let me have it, told me I needed to open up.”

Eddins listened and upset Hempfield graduate and 2016 national runner-up Joey Alessandro of Seton Hill, 7-1, in Sudden Victory 2. In the finals, Eddins pinned Notre Dame's Cobey Fehr at 6:48.

“I'm always confident, but I did surprise myself this year,” Eddins said. “When I did get the chance, I went after it.”

The Division II championships will be an new experience for Eddins.

For Reinhart, a junior who won 115 matches at Greensburg Salem, it's an opportunity to rebound from a third-place finish at the super regional.

In the semifinals, Reinhart lost a 6-1 decision to Isaiah White of Notre Dame (Ohio).

He rebounded to win two matches and qualify for nationals.

“To do what Tyler did last year as a sophomore, man that's tough to do and tough to do again,” Pecora said. “I just love him. He's a great team leader, and he leads by example on and off the mat, He's so smooth and so cool. Nothing gets him to rattled, but he's got that target on his back now. Everybody wants to bump him off. He's learning how to deal with that.”

Reinhart enters nationals encouraged by his performance after the loss at regionals.

“Bouncing back definitely helps me know I can do it,” he said. “I wasn't supposed to do it last year, and I think the experience of all those big matches is going to help.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.