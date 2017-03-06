Weekend College Top 10: RMU women's hockey earns first NCAA berth

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review highlights 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Robert Morris women's hockey earn first NCAA berth

Senior Jessica Dodds made 32 saves and earned tournament MVP as the No. 9-ranked Colonials defeated Syracuse, 2-0, in the College Hockey America title game Saturday. Juniors Jessica Gazzola and Brittany Howard scored for Robert Morris (24-4-6), which will visit top-ranked Wisconsin (31-2-4) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the Frozen Four.

2. IUP women knock off Cal (Pa.) for PSAC title

Tournament MVP Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored a personal-best 30 points to lift the Crimson Hawks past the top-seeded Vulcans, 84-79, in the league championship game Sunday. Appleby hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and went 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, including 8 of 8 in the fourth quarter. She added six rebounds and five assists. Junior Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) led Cal with 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting. The Vulcans, the fifth-ranked team in the nation, were without two-time PSAC Player of the Year Miki Glenn, who missed the semifinals and final with an injury. Cal (28-3) earned the top seed for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional and will host Glenville State (24-5) in the first round. Second-seeded IUP (23-6) will take on seventh-seeded Johnson C. Smith (22-7), and fourth-seeded Shippensburg (24-6) meets fifth-seeded Mercyhurst (23-7).

3. Three Pitt wrestlers win ACC titles

Junior Dom Forys (North Allegheny), sophomore Taleb Rahmani and sophomore TeShan Campbell (Penn Hills) earned individual titles at Saturday's conference championships in Raleigh, N.C. The No. 23-ranked Panthers finished third at the event. The trio, along with redshirt junior Ryan Solomon, qualified for the NCAA championships March 16-18 in St. Louis.

4. Penn State's Nolf earns Big Ten's top honor

Sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning) was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year after winning the 157-pound title at the Big Ten championships Sunday in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State won the event wth 139.5 points, and No. 1 Penn State took second with 130. Redshirt freshman Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) and junior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) placed third, and senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry) placed eighth. All three qualified for the NCAA championships March 16-18, along with Nolf and four others.

5. IUP men earn NCAA tourney bid

The No. 2 Crimson Hawks were upset in the semifinals of the PSAC Tournament but received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament on Sunday. IUP (27-3) is seeded fourth in the Atlantic Region and opens against fifth-seeded Kutztown (26-3) on Saturday at Fairmont State (W.Va.). The Crimson Hawks lost 90-87 in overtime to eventual tournament champion Shippensburg on Saturday. This will be IUP's eighth NCAA bid in the past nine years.

6. Walk-off win highlights W&J's 2-0 start

A walk-off double by senior Derek Helbing in the ninth inning lifted Washington & Jefferson to a 9-8 victory over Case Western on Sunday. The Presidents trailed 8-4 after the top of the seventh inning before rallying. Junior Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford) and sophomore James Artale had three hits apiece. W&J edged Case Western, 7-6, on Saturday behind a sacrifice fly by senior Adam LaRue (West Allegheny) in the eighth inning. Senior Nick Vento (Franklin Regional) went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

7. Carnegie Mellon women win ECAC championship

Tournament MVP Lisa Murphy completed her collegiate career with 23 points and 15 rebounds to help the Tartans defeat Waynesburg, 80-69, on Sunday. Murphy ended the season shooting 78 percent from the field, which broke the NCAA record for all three divisions. Her 71.2 field-goal percentage for her career also is a record for all three divisions. Carnegie Mellon (21-7) tied its single-season school record for wins.

8. WVU's Cottrell wins school's first Big 12 wrestling title

Senior Dylan Cottrell defeated top-seeded Chandler Rogers of Oklahoma State in the 165-pound final to make school history at the conference championships Sunday in Tulsa, Okla. The title earned Cottrell an automatic bid to the NCAA championships March 16-18 in St. Louis.

9. Edinboro dominates EWL championships

Six Fighting Scots wrestlers won titles at the league championships Saturday at Bloomsburg, leading the team to first place at the seven-team event. Redshirt sophomore Sean Russell (125 pounds), sophomore Patricio Lugo (149) and redshirt sophomore Billy Miller (heavyweight) were among Edinboro's champions who earned their second trips to the NCAA championships March 16-18 in St. Louis.

10. Penn State men's lacrosse stays unbeaten

Sophomore Nick Spillane scored five goals, and the No. 5 Nittany Lions rallied from a four-goal deficit to defeat No. 8 Penn, 14-13, on Saturday. Sophomore Kevin Hill added two goals for Penn State (5-0).

