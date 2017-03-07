Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Kiski's McCutcheon returning to NCAA wrestling championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt McCutcheon is heading back to the NCAA wrestling championships.

The Penn State redshirt junior, a Kiski Area graduate, qualified for NCAAs for the third consecutive season by placing third at 197 pounds at the Big Ten championships Sunday in Bloomington, Ind.

McCutcheon (18-4) bounced back from a semifinal loss to top-seeded Brett Pfarr of Minnesota to beat Wisconsin's Ricky Robertson, 3-2, in the consolation semifinals and Nebraska's Aaron Studebaker, 3-2, by tiebreaker in the third-place match. It marked his best Big Ten finish after he placed fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2016.

Redshirt sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning) won his first Big Ten title with an 8-2 decision over Iowa's Michael Kemerer at 157 pounds.

McCutcheon and Nolf will join at least six Penn State teammates at the NCAA championships March 16-18 in St. Louis. Nolf earned All-American status after finishing as a runner-up last season, while McCutcheon came one win shy of becoming an All-American in 2015.

Women's gymnastics

West Virginia

Junior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) helped West Virginia post a score of 195.8 in a quad meet Sunday against No. 16 George Washington, No. 24 Eastern Michigan and Pitt. Gillette earned a score of 9.825 on balance beam, 9.8 on floor and 9.75 on uneven bars. She helped the Mountaineers record their highest team score of the season on the floor exercise. George Washington won the meet, followed by Eastern Michigan, WVU and Pitt. The Mountaineers close out their regular season Friday at No. 3 Florida.