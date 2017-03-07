Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Kiski's McCutcheon returning to NCAA wrestling championships
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 12:01 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Matt McCutcheon is heading back to the NCAA wrestling championships.

The Penn State redshirt junior, a Kiski Area graduate, qualified for NCAAs for the third consecutive season by placing third at 197 pounds at the Big Ten championships Sunday in Bloomington, Ind.

McCutcheon (18-4) bounced back from a semifinal loss to top-seeded Brett Pfarr of Minnesota to beat Wisconsin's Ricky Robertson, 3-2, in the consolation semifinals and Nebraska's Aaron Studebaker, 3-2, by tiebreaker in the third-place match. It marked his best Big Ten finish after he placed fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2016.

Redshirt sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning) won his first Big Ten title with an 8-2 decision over Iowa's Michael Kemerer at 157 pounds.

McCutcheon and Nolf will join at least six Penn State teammates at the NCAA championships March 16-18 in St. Louis. Nolf earned All-American status after finishing as a runner-up last season, while McCutcheon came one win shy of becoming an All-American in 2015.

Women's gymnastics

West Virginia

Junior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) helped West Virginia post a score of 195.8 in a quad meet Sunday against No. 16 George Washington, No. 24 Eastern Michigan and Pitt. Gillette earned a score of 9.825 on balance beam, 9.8 on floor and 9.75 on uneven bars. She helped the Mountaineers record their highest team score of the season on the floor exercise. George Washington won the meet, followed by Eastern Michigan, WVU and Pitt. The Mountaineers close out their regular season Friday at No. 3 Florida.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.