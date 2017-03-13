Westmoreland campus clippings: Seton Hill's Shaffer tosses no-hitter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Shaffer stands 6-foot-8, so he looms large on the pitcher's mound for Seton Hill. But he was extra intimidating when the Griffins opened their spring break road trip in Florida.

The big man brought his best stuff.

Shaffer, a redshirt junior, tossed a no-hitter Saturday as Seton Hill blanked Northwood, 5-0. The performance earned him PSAC West Division Pitcher of the Week honors. He struck out 12, walked one and hit a batter for the Griffins (4-4).

He threw 87 pitches.

Baseball

Washington & Jefferson

Senior outfielder Nick Vento (Franklin Regional) is hitting .600 through four games for the Presidents (4-0). He has three doubles and six RBIs.

Women's basketball

Charlotte

Senior guard Ciara Gregory (Jeannette) scored her 1,000th career point in a 71-66 victory over Marshall in the first round of the Conference USA tournament. She had a team-high 19 points and five 3-pointers. A first-quarter 3 gave her the milestone.

Gregory broke the single-season Conference USA record for 3-pointers made with 106 in a quarterfinal loss to Louisiana Tech that halted the 49ers' record at 21-10.

Wheeling Jesuit

Redshirt sophomore guard Monica Burns (Hempfield) broke the NCAA Division II record for consecutive free throws made with 79, then added 16 more in a row to finish the season with 95 straight makes. She finished the season as the nation's top free-throw shooter in Division II, making 139 of 147 attempts (94.6 percent).

She made 14 of 14 against Glenville State and 10 of 10 against Shepherd.

Burns led the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game and made a team-high 76 3-pointers. WJU (25-7) reached the NCAA Atlantic Regional and lost to Virginia Union.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

Junior forward Tom Kromka was selected to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Division III South second team selection. An all-PAC first team pick, Kromka averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and shot 54.5 percent from the field.

Softball

Coastal Carolina

Sophomore second baseman Angela Buccilli (Franklin Regional) went 3 for 3 and hit her first career home run, a two-run walk-off shot, in a 6-4 win over Virginia Tech. Buccilli, who started the Chanticleers' first 22 games, was hitting .267 with eight RBIs.

Kent State

Through 16 games, senior Maddy Grimm (Ligonier Valley) was hitting .320 with four home runs and a team-high 20 RBIs for the Golden Flashes (8-8).

Westmoreland College

Dan Terlizzi was named coach after serving 12 seasons as an assistant with the Wolfpack, the Region XX runner-up last season.

Wrestling

Pitt-Johnstown

Junior Tyler Reinhart (Greensburg Salem) finished seventh at 165 pounds at the NCAA Division II national championships in Birmingham, Ala., and earned All-American status. Reinhart, a national champion last season, lost 7-5 to JaCobi Jones of Colorado-Pueblo to fall into the consolation bracket. He met Jones again and pinned him (1 minute, 44 seconds) to take seventh. UPJ freshman Chris Eddins (Greensburg Salem) reached the second round of consolations at 141 but was pinned by Central Oklahoma's Josh Ailey.

Seton Hill

Freshman 125-pounder Alan Diltz finished sixth at the NCAA Division II national championships. Despite a medical forfeit in the consolation round, he earned All-American honors for finishing in the top eight. Teammate Joey Alessandro (Hempfield), a national runner-up last season, fell one round short of All-American status and was pinned with one second left in the second round of consolations at 141.

Men's indoor track & field

Seton Hill

Sophomore Pat O'Connor finished seventh in the high jump at the NCAA Division II championships to earn All-American honors. His best jump was 6 feet, 7 inches.

Women's indoor track & field

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) earned her third career All-American status in the pole vault. Shepherd made her fourth trip to the NCAA Division III national championships and tied for eighth place with a vault of 11 feet, 9 3⁄ 4 inches.

Men's basketball

Westmoreland CC

Freshman guard Daniel King and sophomore guard Jordan Johnson were all-WPCC selections. King also made second-team all-Region XX for the Wolfpack.

WOMen's basketball

Westmoreland CC

Sophomore guard Brooke Kalp (Mt. Pleasant) was named all-WPCC and was an all-Region XX selection, and freshman guard Kylee Surike also made all-conference.

Women's volleyball

Westmoreland CC

Courtney Shirley was named coach of the Wolfpack.

Have information on area college athletes or coaches? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.