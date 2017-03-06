Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland Campus Clippings: St. Vincent baseball continues putting up big numbers
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, March 6, 2017, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

St. Vincent overcame three deficits to win its baseball season opener 15-12 over New Jersey City on Sunday in Auburndale, Fla.

Junior outfielder Eddie Kilkeary (Greensburg CC) went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, sophomore first baseman Bobby Finn added four hits and two RBIs and sophomore shortstop T.J. Kuny and senior outfielder Luke Fox (Hempfield) drove in a pair each for the Bearcats.

Junior designated hitter Greg Martin (Hempfield) hit a two-run home run and a late squeeze-bunt RBI for SVC.

The Bearcats had 22 hits.

Baseball

Arizona

Through 11 games, junior first baseman J.J. Matijevic (Norwin) is hitting .413 with a home run and a team-best 15 RBIs. He has scored 13 runs and is tied for the team lead with eight doubles. The No. 9-ranked Wildcats started the season 10-1 before losing 1-0 to Nebraska over the weekend.

Pitt-Greensburg

Sophomore first baseman Tyler Holland went 4 for 7 with a home run and four RBIs as the Bobcats split a pair of games with Penn State Abington.

Junior catcher Anthony Pacelli (Greensburg CC) went 2 for 2 and scored a run, sophomore designated hitter Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) added two hits and junior second baseman Zack Zimmerman (Derry) drove in a run as the Bobcats downed Penn State Abbington, 8-6. Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with a run in Game 2, a 5-4 loss.

Scott Adams is the new coach of UPG after serving as an assistant from 2013-16.

Seton Hill

The Griffins (3-3) have been in some high-scoring games so far this season, including Sunday's 12-8 win over No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas. Freshman center fielder Craig Lewis went 3 for 5, junior first baseman Sam Wilk drove in three runs and junior right fielder Mark Colella added two RBIs in the win. The Griffins had 11 hits.

Softball

Gannon

Senior Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) was named PSAC West Pitcher of the Week. She earned four wins in Clermont, Fla., and threw five complete games. She is 4-2 with 1.11 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Pitt-Greensburg

UPG opened the season with a pair of wins. Freshmen Kylie Gansor (Hempfield) and Jaimie Schleicher pitched complete games, and freshman shortstop Julia Pritchard hit a three-run home run in a pair of wins over Emmanual (Ill.) and Penn State Brandywine. Gansor allowed one run, and Schleicher struck out nine. Pritchard had five RBIs in the wins, and outfielder Derica Crowley (Mt. Pleasant) and freshman third baseman Jen Miller had two hits each for UPG.

St. Vincent

SVC (2-2) scored seven runs after there were two outs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-0 win over North Central in Leesburg, Fla. Morgan Murphy went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and senior third baseman Kelsey Lineberger, freshman catcher Morgan Rittenhouse and senior outfielder Andrianna Workman had two hits each for the Bearcats.

Seton Hill

Freshman shortstop Christiana Skrabak (Norwin) is hitting .571 in four games for the Griffins (0-4) with four doubles and two home runs. Skrabak transferred from Ohio U.

Women's basketball

IUP

Sophomore guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg CC) was named MVP of the PSAC Tournament after scoring a career-high 30 points in a championship-game win over Cal (Pa.), 84-79. She made 6 of 8 from behind the 3-point line and 10 of 10 free throws.

Have information on local college athletes or coaches? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.

