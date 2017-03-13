Revamped swing helps Plum grad Seneca crank up her offense for St. Francis (Pa.) softball

Midway through the 2015 season, on a long bus ride home from Delaware, St. Francis (Pa.) softball coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift decided she needed to do something to try to jumpstart the Red Flash offense. Confounded by her team's lack of power, Patrick-Swift went looking for answers.

While surfing the internet, she stumbled on hitting techniques taught by Bobby Tewksbary, who famously helped turn the Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson into the 2015 American League MVP. Though Donaldson's swing, featuring an exaggerated leg kick, was far from orthodox, Patrick-Swift described it as an “a-ha moment.”

She decided to try the revamped swing with her players, and no one took to it better than Plum graduate Jordan Seneca.

“It was hard to wrap my mind around something that I've been working on since I was a little girl,” Seneca said. “A lot of people have been taught a certain way of swinging. It was something I didn't really want to do.”

After the swing changes were implemented midway through the 2015 season, the Red Flash hit 24 of their 30 home runs, and Seneca hit both of her homers. St. Francis broke out last season, shattering the Northeast Conference team record of 55 home runs by hitting 81, and Seneca led the way with a program single-season record 18.

She hit .313 and finished in the top three in the NEC in several major offensive categories: homers (second), RBIs (first, 61), slugging (second, .690), on-base (second, .460), runs (second, 52), total bases (third, 116) and walks (first, 39).

“We knew she had the potential,” Patrick-Swift said. “We knew she had the power. Her freshman year, she did well, but at the same time it was a little bit of a learning curve. She really just kind of bought in and settled into college softball her sophomore year and just kind of took off.

“She's naturally a powerful and really strong kid, and the swing enabled her to really show that.”

Through 29 games this season, Seneca is proving she's no one-hit wonder. After the Red Flash's March 11 victory against Rhode Island, she was hitting .333 with 12 homers and 35 RBIs. On March 10, she broke the program record for career home runs by hitting her 31st — a grand slam,

“Going from my freshman year to my sophomore year, the stats, we were a completely different team,” Seneca, a junior, said. “I didn't feel like we were an offensive threat. I think teams are scared to play us now.”

She has improved other areas of her game as well. Patrick-Swift said the coaching staff worked with Seneca on expanding her range at shortstop, and she showcased that range in a 6-1 win over Liberty on March 9. In the first inning, she ran down a short fly ball down the third-base line then, in the second inning, made a diving catch on a foul ball down the left-field line.

She also has been changing her mental approach to softball. In the past, she would let a fielding mistake or a bad at-bat affect her, but she said she has adopted a short-term-memory approach.

“I just try to make sure if something bad happens to release it as quick as I can then build off something positive around me,” she said.

There has been plenty of positive around the Red Flash lately. Through March 11, St. Francis was 21-8 and had won nine straight. Seneca said the team has wristbands with its list of goals, including 40 wins, a conference title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

She allows herself one personal goal: NEC Player of the Year. Despite her gaudy numbers in 2016, she was passed over for the award.

Still, Seneca isn't letting that stand in the way of what she wants the team to accomplish. Thanks to her new swing, she has plenty of stats to validate her talent, and now she wants validation for her team.

“I just try to stay confident and just be myself and not try to do too much,” she said. “As long as we find a way to win, I don't care what I do.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.