District Colleges

Campus clippings: Edwards makes quick impact at Point Park
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 8:48 p.m.

It didn't take Tiffany Edwards long to earn her first laurel as a member of the Point Park softball team.

The sophomore Deer Lakes graduate was named River States Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

In four games and 23 13 innings, Edwards yielded just four earned runs for a 1.20 ERA. Her week included a 1-0, eight-inning victory over Mt. Vernon Nazarene in which she gave up just four hits and a 1-0 defeat against No. 2 St. Xavier, when she allowed just one run on five hits.

Edwards, a transfer from Seton Hill, is 1-3 with a 1.68 ERA in 33 13 innings, encompassing six starts.

Thiel

Sophomores Jess Kelley (Freeport) and Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) helped the Tomcats pick up four victories in their season-opening trip to the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic in Orlando, Fla. Kelley earned her first victory of the season in the circle against Saint Joseph's (Maine), tossing a complete game in an 11-6 win. Kelley gave up six runs, four earned, and struck out four batters. She also went 3 for 4, scored two runs and drove in another. She added another RBI in a 9-0 victory over Emerson (Mass.) on Thursday, finishing the 10-game trip with a .296 batting average and four RBIs. Reesman had a pair of two-run doubles on the trip, with one coming in the win over Emerson and the other giving Thiel (4-6) the lead for good in a 4-3 win over Simmons College (Mass.) on Friday. Reesman is batting .200 with four RBIs.

Westminster

Senior Emily Lindsey (Freeport) scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning as the Titans beat Bluffton, 6-5, on Friday in Kissimmee, Fla. Lindsey went 3 for 6 with three runs scored as the Titans swept Muskingum and Bluffton on Friday in their first two games of the season. Lindsey is batting .364 with a stolen base and four runs scored in four games for Westminster (3-1).

Baseball

Geneva

Junior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) went 2 for 3 with two runs scored as the Golden Tornadoes beat Hilbert College (N.Y.), 8-5, on Friday. Freshman Jacob Poremski (Kiski Area) drove in Luciana with a first-inning single. Luciana leads Geneva with a .588 batting average, and Poremski is batting .333 with three RBIs.

Grove City

Junior outfielder Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) went 2 for 5 in the Wolverines' 2-1, 11-inning loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday. Graham is batting a team-high .415 with three doubles and two RBIs in 10 games for Grove City (3-7).

Thiel

Junior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the Tomcats' 13-3 victory Monday over Haverford in the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. He added a solo shot in a 15-5 loss to Dominican University on Wednesday. Hudecek is batting .238 with two home runs, five RBIs, four stolen bases and 11 runs scored for the Tomcats (3-5).

Washington & Jefferson

Junior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) went 4 for 8 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored as the Presidents (4-0) swept a doubleheader from Bethany College on Wednesday. Sciullo went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in the first game, a 12-1 victory, and went 2 for 4 with a first-inning solo homer in the second game, a 14-6 win. Sciullo is batting .313 with four RBIs for the Presidents.

