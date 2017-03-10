La Roche women fall short in NCAA Tournament opening round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mix attitude, effort, skills, teamwork and add a little luck and a dash of fun, shake vigorously and pour out a refreshing libation.

Then label it conference champions, aka the La Roche women's basketball team.

The mixologist in this case is Kamela Gissendanner.

Coach and teacher are synonymous with the 31-year old former college and pro player.

Since taking the reigns as head coach in 2012-13, her La Roche teams have posted a 116-21 record.

She attributed the success of this year's team to two qualities, saying “these girls came to play, and they care for one another.”

The starting five seniors have christened themselves the “Fabulous Five.”

Gloria Schifino, McKeekenzie O'Donnell, Sabrina Lin, TiChina Mitchell and Danisha Harris made up the quintet.

O'Donnell, the only 6-footer on the team, was consistent with her scoring and rebounding.

“We worked hard and pulled it together to win the championship,” the Butler native said.

Schifino, a point guard, noted, “the team was family away from family.”

While Darrian Johnson added: “We had a goal and we achieved it.”

LaRoche hosted the AMCC tournament after posting an 18-0 conference record.

An 80-63 semifinal win over Penn State Behrend put them in the championship game against Medaille.

The visitors from Buffalo stayed with the Redhawks for the first five minutes.

LaRoche shot 52.9 percent and out-rebounded their opponent 43-28 on their way to a 91-62 victory.

Mitchell scored 33 points to lead the Redhawks.

The final buzzer triggered hugs and handshakes among the players and the traditional cutting down of the netting.

Gissendanner held the scissors for the last cut to solidify a fifth straight conference crown.

The Redhawks (23-5) wrapped up the campaign with a 71-64 loss to Massachusetts-Darmouth in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Mitchell had 19 points, Lin scored 17 and O'Donnell had 14.

Jimmy Dunn is a freelance writer.