Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

La Roche women fall short in NCAA Tournament opening round

Jimmy Dunn | Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
La Roche athletics
Butler graduate Mackenzie O'Donnell averages 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for La Roche.
La Roche senior TiChina Mitchell leads the team with 22.9 points per game.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Mix attitude, effort, skills, teamwork and add a little luck and a dash of fun, shake vigorously and pour out a refreshing libation.

Then label it conference champions, aka the La Roche women's basketball team.

The mixologist in this case is Kamela Gissendanner.

Coach and teacher are synonymous with the 31-year old former college and pro player.

Since taking the reigns as head coach in 2012-13, her La Roche teams have posted a 116-21 record.

She attributed the success of this year's team to two qualities, saying “these girls came to play, and they care for one another.”

The starting five seniors have christened themselves the “Fabulous Five.”

Gloria Schifino, McKeekenzie O'Donnell, Sabrina Lin, TiChina Mitchell and Danisha Harris made up the quintet.

O'Donnell, the only 6-footer on the team, was consistent with her scoring and rebounding.

“We worked hard and pulled it together to win the championship,” the Butler native said.

Schifino, a point guard, noted, “the team was family away from family.”

While Darrian Johnson added: “We had a goal and we achieved it.”

LaRoche hosted the AMCC tournament after posting an 18-0 conference record.

An 80-63 semifinal win over Penn State Behrend put them in the championship game against Medaille.

The visitors from Buffalo stayed with the Redhawks for the first five minutes.

LaRoche shot 52.9 percent and out-rebounded their opponent 43-28 on their way to a 91-62 victory.

Mitchell scored 33 points to lead the Redhawks.

The final buzzer triggered hugs and handshakes among the players and the traditional cutting down of the netting.

Gissendanner held the scissors for the last cut to solidify a fifth straight conference crown.

The Redhawks (23-5) wrapped up the campaign with a 71-64 loss to Massachusetts-Darmouth in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Mitchell had 19 points, Lin scored 17 and O'Donnell had 14.

Jimmy Dunn is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.