Latrobe grad Fite turns downtrodden Shippensburg into PSAC men's basketball champs

Chris Fite played for eight coaches in an 11-year professional basketball career in Europe.

He worked as the primary assistant for Joe Lombardi at IUP after stints at St. Vincent and his alma mater, Rochester, where, as a sophomore, the 1988 Latrobe graduate helped the team win the 1990 Division III championship. He graduated as the program's all-time leading scorer (2,066 points) and shot blocker (179).

When Fite was hired four years ago as coach at Shippensburg of the PSAC, he took bits and pieces from all his stops as a player and coach and hoped players would buy into a struggling program with a vision. It's proven to be a winning formula for the Raiders, who open the Division II tournament Saturday against Virginia Union as the No. 2 seed in the eight-team Atlantic Regional. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. in Fairmont, W.Va.

“It really has been a dream season, but we still feel there's a lot of work left to be done,” Fite said. “We finished last year strong, won a couple playoff games and, for the program, broke new ground.”

Shippensburg (26-3) has done more than break new ground under Fite's direction. The Raiders, making just their third Division II tournament appearance, are rewriting team record books. Shippensburg set single-season records for victories and points scored.

The PSAC Tournament champions defeated No. 2 IUP in the conference semifinals and followed with a victory against No. 5 Kutztown in the championship.

A roster with just one senior — Abe Massaley — is ahead of Fite's schedule.

“I could lie and say, ‘Yeah, I know we would win this quickly,' ” Fite said. “We're way ahead of anything I could have dreamed of. It goes to show if you keep adding the right guys who buy into what you're selling them, it can work. I couldn't have scripted this any better.”

Latrobe senior standout Jake Biss bought in, and, next year will join a Shippensburg program that won its first conference title since 1991. The Raiders used a 23-9 run in the final minutes to solidify a 73-63 win over Kutztown in the championship game. Massaley, from perennial PIAA basketball power Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, led the way as tournament MVP. Fite's first recruit as coach at Shippensburg, Massaley scored 21 points against Kutztown and 23 against IUP.

“It was an amazing, great feeling,” Massaley said. “Being the only guy who's been there with coach for four years made it mean that much more, to believe in something and see it come true.”

For Fite and Massaley, the tournament championship seemed unlikely four years ago when Shippensburg went 3-23.

“To be honest, that first year was very difficult,” Massaley said. “I didn't expect that. I knew we wouldn't be that good, maybe a .500 team. For me, coming off a state championship in high school, I didn't know how to handle it.”

What made the victory sweeter for Fite, 46, was the PSAC championships were held at IUP, where he was an assistant from 2006-13. Fite had family and friends from Latrobe in attendance to watch him and his players cut down the nets.

A win against Virginia Union would be another first for the Raiders. Shippensburg is 0-3 all-time in the national tournament.

“I want the guys to appreciate what they've accomplished. I know they know and are aware of what they've done here, and I want them to enjoy it,” Fite said. “I've still got a smile from winning the championship, and I'm still floating around campus. I'm sure they are, too. But we still have goals to accomplish. We don't want to be done for a while.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.