District Colleges

Quaker Valley grad Ashner caps career at regional meet

Karen Kadilak | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley grad Haley Ashner recently wrapped up her diving career at Washington & Jefferson.
Quaker Valley grad Haley Ashner recently wrapped up her diving career at Washington & Jefferson.

Quaker Valley graduate Haley Ashner capped her career on the Washington & Jefferson swimming and diving team on a high note.

Ashner, a senior, qualified for the NCAA Division III regional diving meet for the second time.

Ashner placed 19th overall in the 3-meter event and 21st in the 1-meter at Ithaca (N.Y.) College.

Ashner overcame a toe problem to compete.

“I feel as though I can always perform better, but given all adversaries, I was pleased with my performance,” she said. “Being that my family came to watch me, and I knew friends and teammates were at home watching, I did my absolute best to not focus on the pain, but performing well and doing so with pride.”

Ashner scored 369.35 points on the 3-meter board and 354.30 on the 1-meter.

She tallied more than 40 points for three dives.

Her top mark came in 3-meter, in which she earned 42 points in inward 2 somersault tuck.

In 1-meter, she scored 41.40 points in back 1 12 somersault pike and 40.70 in inward 1 12 somersault tuck.

Washington & Jefferson diving coach Vic Galati said Ashner did well considering she had problems gripping the board and had to be conservative with her dives.

Ashner finished second in 1-meter (462.60) and third in 3-meter (450.15) at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship. Her score of 468.60 in the 1-meter preliminaries nearly broke a school record.

She made first-team all-conference for the second time in her career.

Ashner finished 22nd in 1-meter and 23rd in 3-meter at the NCAA regional meet during the 2013-14 season.

Ashner is majoring in psychology and Spanish and plans to attend graduate school for speech-language pathology.

She hopes to keep her hand in diving as a high school or college coach or judge.

“I'm very thankful I had the opportunity to dive at the collegiate level,” she said. “Being a Division III athlete allowed me to not only focus on my education, but continue my diving career and enjoy it all at the same time.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

