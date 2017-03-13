Weekend college top 10: Seton Hill's Shaffer makes history with no-hitter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Shaffer throws first no-hitter in Seton Hill history

Redshirt junior Joe Shaffer (Thomas Jefferson) struck out 12 and walked one in his history-making performance, shutting down Northwood, 5-0, in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday in Winter Haven, Fla. On Sunday, the Griffins (6-4) swept No. 9 Grand Valley State, 6-3 and 3-2. In Game 2, senior Garrett Vrbanic (Central Catholic) stole home in the bottom of the seventh for the winning run. In the first game, freshman Craig Lewis went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

2. Cal (Pa.) women advance to Sweet 16

Junior Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) scored 21 points on 10-for-18 shooting, and classmate Shatara Parsons added 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Vulcans past fifth-seeded Mercyhurst, 86-75, in the NCAA Division II Tournament on Saturday. Cal (30-3), ranked No. 7 in the nation, hosts defending regional champion and 18th-ranked Virginia Union at 7 p.m. Monday. The Vulcans edged eighth-seeded Glenville State, 88-86, in their first-round game Friday behind Barrett's 29 points and 18 rebounds.

3. Robert Morris men's hockey advances to conference semis

The Colonials topped Holy Cross, 6-3 and 3-2, on Friday and Saturday to sweep their Atlantic Hockey Conference first-round series. In the opener, sophomore Alex Tonge scored twice, including a power-play goal — his 11th — in the second period that broke the single-season school record. Tonge also scored as part of a five-goal third period. In Saturday's clincher, senior Daniel Leavens scored twice, and junior Brady Ferguson had a goal and an assist to give him 55 points this season, tying Zac Lynch's single-season school record set last winter. Robert Morris (21-11-4) will face top-seeded Canisius in the semifinals beginning Friday at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y.

4. Clarion diver four-peats as national champion

Golden Eagles senior Collin Vest won the 1-meter event by more than 20 points at the NCAA Division II championships over the weekend in Birmingham, Ala. It was his third career 1-meter title to go with one gold in the 3-meter.

5. West Virginia rifle team wins 5th straight national title

The Mountaineers shot a championship-record 4,723 aggregate score Sunday at Ohio State to extend their championship streak. Freshman Milica Babic won the air rifle championship, and classmate Morgan Phillips won the smallbore title.

6. Duquesne bowler moves on to national championships

Freshman Kelsey Hackbart placed second out of 120 competitors Saturday at the Allentown sectionals, earning one of 24 spots in the Intercollegiate Singles Championships on April 18-19 and 22 in Baton Rouge, La.

7. IUP men reach second round of NCAAs before losing

The fourth-seeded Crimson Hawks downed fifth-seeded Kutztown, 94-80, on Saturday before falling 84-68 to top-seeded Fairmont State in the NCAA Division II Tournament on Sunday. In Saturday's victory, sophomore Dante Lombardi (The Kiski School) had career highs of 26 points and 12 assists. IUP finished 28-4, the second-fewest losses in program history. Its 26 regular-season wins tied for the most in school history.

8. Mercyhurst's Bohince places second at wrestling championships

Senior Willie Bohince (Penn-Trafford) knocked off defending national champion Brett Velasquez of St. Cloud State in the semifinals before losing a 10-7 decision to Ivan McClay of Notre Dame (Ohio) in the NCAA Division II championships Saturday. Bohince finished the season 38-3.

9. W&J wrestler rallies to take third place at NCAAs

Senior Sonnieboy Blanco won four straight matches after a second-round loss as he repeated as an All-American at the NCAA Division III national championships in Lacrosse, Wis. Blanco placed fifth last winter and became the third wrestler in school history with multiple All-American finishes.

10. Penn State lacrosse equals best start in team history

Senior Matt Florence and freshman Mac O'Keefe scored three goals apiece as the No. 3 Nittany Lions beat Harvard, 15-12, on Saturday. Penn State improved to 7-0, matching the 1992 team for the best start.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.