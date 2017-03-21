Campus clippings: All-American finish is confidence builder for Franklin Regional grad Kemerer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After falling in the quarterfinals, Iowa freshman Michael Kemerer wrestled back in the consolation bracket to finish third in his debut at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis.

The Franklin Regional graduate won four consecutive bouts and earned All-American status at 157 pounds by finishing in the top eight.

“Third place was the best I could get, and it's good for my confidence to come back and get third,” Kemerer told Hawkeyesports.com. “I can come back to this tournament in the future and know that I can win matches ... no matter what happens.”

Five Iowa wrestlers picked up All-American honors. Kemerer's finish at nationals is the best by a Hawkeyes freshman since 2010.

He is just the second Division I All-American wrestler from Franklin Regional, joining Nico Megaludis.

Wrestling

Arizona State

Redshirt freshman 149-pounder Josh Maruca (Franklin Regional) went 2-2 and classmate Josh Shields (Franklin Regional) finished 1-2 at the NCAA Division I Championships. Shields, seeded ninth at 157, won his first-round match before dropping two in a row in the consolation round.

Bucknell

Junior 141-pounder Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) had a 3-2 record at the NCAA D-I Championships and came up one win shy of All-American status. Smith finished 31-10 this season.

Penn State

Senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry) reached the round of 12 at the NCAA Division I Championships but did not place in his attempt to earn All-American honors for the second time in his career. The 141-pounder fell one win short of his goal but finished with a career record of 75-47.

Penn State won its second straight team title and sixth in the last seven years.

Virginia Tech

Five Hokies wrestlers earned All-American honors by finishing in the top eight of their weight classes at the NCAA Division I Championships, including redshirt sophomore Solomon Chisko, who was born in Greensburg and went to Canon-McMillan. He picked up the honor for the second straight season after a sixth-place finish at 149 pounds.

He finished sixth last season at 141.

Baseball

Arizona

Junior first baseman J.J. Matijevic (Norwin) belted a three-run homer — his second of the season — in a 19-4 victory over UCLA. Matijevic began the week as the national leader in doubles with 11. He was hitting .395 with a team-high 32 hits and 23 RBIs through 19 games for the Wildcats (15-4).

St. Vincent

After being named PAC Rookie of the Week, freshman pitcher Jimmy Malone was named Corvias Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III South Rookie of the Week. Malone allowed one run over eight innings in a 4-1 win over The Apprentice School. He struck out five in his first college victory.

Seton Hill

Junior Bryce Spak was named PSAC West Pitcher of the Week. The left-hander picked up a win and a save as the Griffins capped a 7-2 spring break trip to Florida. His save came in an 11-8 win over No. 1-ranked Tampa. He threw 2 1⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief in a 4-3 walk-off win over Ohio Dominican.

Teammate Joe Shaffer won the award last week after throwing the school's first no-hitter.

Softball

St. Vincent

Sophomore catcher Kelsey Hunter leads the PAC in batting average (.579) through eight games. A pair of teammates are right behind her. Sophomore outfielder Mackenzie Gostomski is second in the conference at .500, and freshman Victoria Culver is third at .471.

Women's track and field

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) hopes to carry over momentum from a strong indoor season, and she is on her way. She was named PAC Field Athlete of the Week after a third-place finish in the pole vault at the outdoor season-opening Charleston Southern Spring Break Invitational. She was third with a mark of 11 feet, 9 3⁄ 4 inches. She was a national qualifier in the pole vault to cap the indoor season.

Women's basketball

Bucknell

Sophomore forward Kaitlyn Slagus (Belle Vernon) averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds this season for the Bison (27-6), who lost to Maryland, 103-61, in the NCAA Tournament. She was named to the all-Patriot League second team.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

Junior forward Tom Kromka was named to the all-Great Lakes Region third team by D3hoops.com. He also made the ECAC Division III South second team after averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds, and shot 54 percent from the field.

Men's lacrosse

Seton Hill

Sophomore John Miller was named the Great Midwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He scored twice and added an assist in the Griffin's 13-12 win in overtime against No. 16 Lynn.

Women's bowling

St. Francis (Pa.)

Freshman Amanda Balas (Penn-Trafford) finished with a 19.67 baker frame average as the Red Flash finished 14th at the Music City Classic at Smyrna Bowl in Smyrna, Tenn.

