Campus clippings: Highlands grad Gillette helps West Virginia gymnastics take 3rd in Big 12

Jordan Gillette is doing her part to help the West Virginia women's gymnastics team on its postseason run.

The junior from Highlands posted her second-best score of the season on the floor exercise as the Mountaineers placed third at the Big 12 Championships for the second straight year.

As West Virginia's first competitor in the floor exercise, Gillette posted a 9.775, helping the Mountaineers to a 49.15 team score in the rotation. Gillette also performed on the uneven bars and balance beam, recording scores of 9.7 and 9.775, respectively.

Defending NCAA champion Oklahoma won the team title, followed by Denver. The Mountaineers will host the 2017 NCAA Morgantown Regional Championships on April 1.

Wrestling

Penn State

Redshirt junior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) finished one victory shy of All-American status, but he helped the Nittany Lions win their second consecutive NCAA team title and sixth of the past seven years Saturday at the national championships in St. Louis. McCutcheon began the tournament with a pin of Purdue's Christian Brunner, earning bonus points for Penn State, then beat Penn's Frank Mattiace in the second round. He fell to Virginia Tech's Jared Haught in the quarterfinals before his NCAA run ended with a loss to Nebraska's Aaron Studebaker in the consolation bracket. Redshirt sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning) won his first career national title at 157 pounds, capping a 27-0 season with a major decision victory over Missouri's Joey Lavallee in the championship bout.

Softball

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Jordan Seneca (Plum) hit a pair of grand slams, becoming the 11th player in NCAA history to do so in the same game, as the Red Flash beat Texas Tech, 12-10, on Friday. Seneca, who took over the NCAA lead in homers, struck in the third and fourth innings. She hit another homer, this one a solo shot, in a 3-1 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday. Seneca is batting .344 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs for St. Francis (25-8), which has won 13 straight.

Penn State New Kensington

After six games in Florida to open the softball season, sophomore third baseman Allison Nicklas (Seneca Valley) is batting .471, tops in the Penn State University Athletic Conference and sixth in the United States Collegiate Athletic Conference. Nicklas went 8 for 17 with two extra-base hits, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. She also scored a team-leading five runs.

Westminster

Senior Emily Lindsey (Freeport) tripled home the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning, lifting the Titans to a 5-4 victory over Wooster on Tuesday in the Rebel Spring Games in Kissimee, Fla. The third baseman is batting .226 with a double, triple and three RBIs in 10 games for the Titans (6-4).

Winthrop

Redshirt junior Maddie Antone (Kiski Area) hit her third home run of the season, a three-run shot, as the Eagles beat Presbyterian College, 6-2, in their Big South opener Saturday. Antone added three more hits and two RBIs in the final two games of the series, both Winthrop victories. For the season, Antone is batting .394 with three homers and 23 RBIs for Winthrop (14-14, 3-0).

Track and field

Clarion

Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) finished fourth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 5.78 seconds as the Golden Eagles opened the outdoor season with a fifth-place finish at the Trojan Invitational in Mt. Olive, N.C.

Men's golf

Gannon

Junior Matt Barto (Leechburg) tied for 12th place as the Golden Knights opened the spring season with a ninth-place finish at the BrownGolf Invitational over the weekend in Jackson Springs, N.C. Barto shot rounds of 77 and 74, finishing 7-over-par for the tournament. Senior Billy Clark (Valley) shot rounds of 82 and 82 to finish in a tie for 58th.