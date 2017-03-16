Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Penn State sends 7 wrestlers into NCAA quarterfinals

Staff Report | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Reigning champion Penn State got off to an impressive start at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in St. Louis, advancing seven wrestlers into Friday's quarterfinals.

Zain Retherford (149 pounds), Jason Nolf from Kittanning (157), Vincenzo Joseph from Central Catholic (165), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (184), Matt McCutcheon from Kiski Area (197) and Nick Nevills (285) all won second-round bouts as the Nittany Lions lead the team standings with 30.5 points ahead of Ohio State (26) and Oklahoma State (25.5).

Other area winners in the second round were Pitt's Dom Forys (North Allegheny) at 133, Virginia Tech's Solomon Chishko (Canon-McMillan) at 149, and Iowa's Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional) at 157.

Ohio State's Luke Pletcher (Latrobe), Penn State's Jim Gulibon (Derry) and Bucknell's Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) each lost second-round decisions at 141.

Arizona State's Josh Shields (Franklin Regional) lost in the second round at 157, and Virginia Tech's Zach Zavatsky (Latrobe) fell 4-3 in the second round at 184.

Virginia's Sam Krivus (Hempfield) and Arizona State's Josh Maruca (Franklin Regional) both lost opening-round matches at 149.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.