Penn State sends 7 wrestlers into NCAA quarterfinals
Updated 1 hour ago
Reigning champion Penn State got off to an impressive start at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in St. Louis, advancing seven wrestlers into Friday's quarterfinals.
Zain Retherford (149 pounds), Jason Nolf from Kittanning (157), Vincenzo Joseph from Central Catholic (165), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (184), Matt McCutcheon from Kiski Area (197) and Nick Nevills (285) all won second-round bouts as the Nittany Lions lead the team standings with 30.5 points ahead of Ohio State (26) and Oklahoma State (25.5).
Other area winners in the second round were Pitt's Dom Forys (North Allegheny) at 133, Virginia Tech's Solomon Chishko (Canon-McMillan) at 149, and Iowa's Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional) at 157.
Ohio State's Luke Pletcher (Latrobe), Penn State's Jim Gulibon (Derry) and Bucknell's Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) each lost second-round decisions at 141.
Arizona State's Josh Shields (Franklin Regional) lost in the second round at 157, and Virginia Tech's Zach Zavatsky (Latrobe) fell 4-3 in the second round at 184.
Virginia's Sam Krivus (Hempfield) and Arizona State's Josh Maruca (Franklin Regional) both lost opening-round matches at 149.