Campus Clippings: GCC's Brooks shows worth as Cal (Pa.) leadoff hitter

With discipline and speed, junior Garrett Brooks has become a formidable leadoff hitter for the Cal (Pa.) baseball team, which evened its record at 8-8 over the weekend with a doubleheader sweep of Pitt-Johnstown.

Brooks (Greensburg Central Catholic) went 4 for 4 and scored four runs in the leadoff spot for the Vulcans in an 18-13 win over UPJ and raised his average to .345 and his team-leading run total to 20. He has a two triples, a home run and 10 RBIs. He is 8 of 11 on steal attempts.

Baseball

Penn

Ivy League Preseason Freshman of the Year Matt Pellis (Greensburg CC) has appeared in eight games, and the second baseman is hitting .200 for the Quakers (6-9).

St. Vincent

Senior catcher Brennan Hoffer, a Jeannette resident who went to Allderdice, gave the Bearcats a walk-off win with a single in the seventh to top Thomas More, 5-4, for their first PAC win of the season. Junior outfielder Eddie Kilkeary (Greensburg CC) homered in the first game of the doubleheader, a 4-3 loss.

Seton Hill

Freshman outfielder Carl Turner delivered a walk-off single as the Griffins downed Gannon, 8-7, to split a PSAC doubleheader.

Westminster

Freshman outfielder Vince Guerrieri (Latrobe) is hitting .333 with three runs scored, and sophomore third baseman Luke Ferlin (Ligonier Valley) has appeared in seven games and has a pair of RBIs.

Softball

Allegheny

Junior shortstop Jessica Zavolta (Penn-Trafford) leads the Gators (4-8) in hitting with a .370 batting average, and senior Abrianna Sadler (Penn-Trafford) had made 12 starts and has four RBIs.

Gannon

Senior pitcher Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) picked up her first save of season as Gannon edged Point Park, 3-1. She also was credited with the win, which improved her record to 7-2. She has a 1.28 ERA and seven complete games and has struck out 66.

IUP

A trio of local players have helped the Crimson Hawks (8-9) this season. Freshman pitcher Macy Mularski (Yough) is 1-1 in the circle with a 2.33 ERA. Freshman outfielder Morgan Little (Penn-Trafford) has 15 starts and 13 total bases. Junior outfielder Alaina Montgomery (Hempfield) has started 16 games and has three RBIs. Montgomery began her career at Connecticut.

Pitt-Johnstown

Junior Melissa Wagner (Greensburg Salem) is off to a 4-2 start with a 1.33 ERA for the Mountain Cats (6-6). She has six complete games and has struck out 17 against only four walks.

Robert Morris

Freshman outfielder Briana Bunner (Southmoreland) has started 22 games for the Colonials (5-18) and is hitting .213 with six doubles and seven RBIs. Teammate Taylor Barlow (Hempfield), a sophomore utility player, has played in 13 games with 10 starts.

St. Vincent

Junior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe) went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs, and senior catcher Breanne Wallace (Ligonier Valley) added two hits in a 9-3 win over Juniata.

Seton Hill

The Griffins earned a sweep of Salem International as freshman shortstop Christiana Skrebak (Norwin) went 3 for 7 with a run and an RBI in wins of 4-3 and 4-1.

Men's volleyball

Juniata

Junior outside hitter Matt Vasinko (Derry) collected 10 kills and four digs and had a .364 hitting percentage, in a 3-0 loss to No. 4-ranked Vassar.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior 6-5 setter Adam Kniffen (Latrobe) had 11 assists, six digs and a block in the Red Flash's 3-0 loss to No. 7 Lewis.

Women's lacrosse

Wheeling Jesuit

Senior midfielder Mary Burns (Hempfield) has started all nine games and has 14 points (nine goals and five assists).

Women's track and field

Penn State

Senior Lexi Masterson (Hempfield) opened the outdoor season with a victory in the pole vault at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, clearing 12 feet, 8 1⁄ 4 inches. Teammate Maddy Holmberg (Hempfield), a sophomore, won the long jump with a distance of 19-9 3⁄ 4 .

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Madison Fiaschetti (Hempfield) finished second in the 5,000-meter run at the Jim Taylor Invitational at Susquehanna University to open the outdoor season. Her time was 41 minutes, 5.35 seconds.

Seton Hill

The Griffins posted four first-place finishes at the season-opening Winthrop Adidas Invitational. Junior Sarah Taylor (Penn-Trafford) won the 5,000 in a personal-best time of 17:58.99, and sophomore Lexi Stevenson broke the school outdoor record while winning the shot put with a throw of 43-8.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) won the pole vault with a mark of 13- 1⁄ 4 at the Cal U Early Bird Invitational. Last week, she was named Corvias ECAC Division III Field Athlete of the Week after she tied for second in the pole vault at the Charleston Southern Spring Break Invitational.

Men's track and field

Seton Hill

Graduate student Stephen Janusey and sophomore Patrick O'Connor each won events at the season-opening Winthrop Adidas Invitational. Janusey edged out teammate Craig Zuccolotto in the javelin with a mark of 177 feet. O'Connor, who hails from Middlesbrough, England, won the high jump, clearing 6-8.

Have information on local college athletes? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.