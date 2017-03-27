Quaker Valley grad Glenn shines at PAC meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley graduate Alexis Glenn practiced little, but still managed to sparkle on the Washington & Jefferson women's swimming team this season.

Glenn, a junior, made the finals in four relays and three events individually in the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship meet. She made second-team all-conference for the third year in a row.

“This was (supposed) to be my best season, but I studied abroad in Costa Rica, so I took two months off of swimming,” said Glenn, 20, of Sewickley. “I came back a week and a half before PACs.

“I did well for being out of shape.”

Glenn finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 1.32 seconds), sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.37) and seventh in the 200 backstroke (2:15.67) events. She led off the 200 medley (1:51.52) and 400 medley (4:06.00) relays that were fourth, and the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.74) and 800 freestyle (8:12.01) relays that were third and fifth, respectively.

The Presidents placed fourth of five teams.

“I never expected to make finals in all my events,” said Glenn, the 2016 conference runner-up in the 200 backstroke (2:12.40).

Presidents coach Mike Orstein said Glenn did remarkably well.

Glenn looks forward to next season.

“I plan on my senior year being my best swim season out of all my 15 years of swimming,” she said.

Orstein, in his 29th year at Washington & Jefferson, said Glenn and will go down as one of his all-time favorites among swimmers he has coached.

“She's just a tremendous competitor,” he said.

Glenn holds the school record in the 100 butterfly (58.29).

She is majoring in child development and education with an emphasis on special education.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.