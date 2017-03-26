Campus Clippings: Former Deer Lakes softball teammates clash in Point Park-Gannon showdown

Tiffany Edwards and Maria Taliani won a WPIAL championship together at Deer Lakes, but they met each other as opponents from 43 feet away last week.

Taliani, a freshman at Gannon, homered, doubled and drove in two runs in the batter's box against Edwards as the Golden Knights defeated Point Park, 7-0, in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Edwards, a sophomore, took the loss after allowing six runs on nine hits in four innings, striking out three.

A pair of other Deer Lakes graduates played in the doubleheader, which Gannon (12-5) swept.

Gannon freshman Rachel Tanilli started the first game, going 0 for 2 in a 3-1 Golden Knights victory. Point Park senior Becca Babincak went 2 for 3 with a walk in the first game and 0 for 3 in the second.

Edwards and Babincak bounced back Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of Carlow (5-0 and 8-0). Edwards tossed a complete-game one-hitter in the 8-0 victory, striking out four and walking one. Babincak went 4 for 8 with four runs scored in the doubleheader.

Carlow

Senior Kenzie Young (Leechburg) drove in four runs as the Celtics beat Chatham in both games of a doubleheader Friday. Young had a run-scoring single and triple in the first game, a 7-6 Carlow victory, and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. In the second game, a 3-2 victory, Young drove in runs with a sacrifice fly and groundout and also had an outfield assist to preserve a tie in the top of the seventh. Young leads the Celtics (5-4) with eight RBIs.

Clarion

Redshirt sophomore Cassidy Runyan (Highlands) went 3 for 3 with an RBI in a 4-1 loss to Millersville in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Runyan also drove in a run and scored another by stealing home in the Golden Eagles' 3-2 victory over USciences in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.

Thiel

Sophomore Jess Kelley (Freeport) went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs in the Tomcats' 9-4 victory over La Roche in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Kelley also earned the win in the circle, giving up two earned runs in seven innings. Sophomore Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) went 1 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.

Westminster

Junior Nicole Anderson (Riverview) went 3 for 3 with a two-run double in Westminster's 9-2 loss to Pitt-Bradford on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader. Anderson also had a two-run single as the Titans defeated Hiram, 10-3, in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Baseball

Geneva

Junior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, but Geneva fell to Grove City, 9-8, in an 11-inning game that took two days to complete. Luciana singled in freshman Jacob Poremski (Kiski Area) in the third inning and tied the score in the 10th with a sacrifice fly before darkness moved the conclusion of the game Saturday morning. Poremski, batting leadoff, went 3 for 6 with two runs scored.

Grove City

Junior Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) became the first Grove City player since 2011 to collect five hits in a game, batting 5 for 5 with four runs scored in a 13-0 victory over Geneva on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Graham doubled twice and stole a base. He went 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored in the second game, a 7-2 Grove City victory. Graham leads the Wolverines with a .431 batting average and 14 runs scored and has five doubles, a triple and five RBIs. Senior Andy Fritz (Knoch) went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs in the doubleheader.

IUP

Freshman Josh Beale (Freeport) picked up his first career extra-base hit and RBI with a run-scoring double in the seventh inning of a 25-3 loss to Mercyhurst on Saturday. Beale also walked and scored a run. Redshirt sophomore Matt Swartz (Freeport) drew a pair of walks.

Washington & Jefferson

Junior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) shined at the plate and in the field for the Presidents last week. Sciullo went 5 for 6 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-7 victory over Union (N.Y.) on Thursday. He became the first Presidents player to finish with five hits in a game since 2015 as W&J posted a school-record 25 hits. Senior Kevin Begley (Deer Lakes) added a single. Sciullo also shined in an 11-6 win over St. Thomas (Minn.) on Tuesday, going 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs — including the eventual winning run. He threw out two runners at the plate, including a potential go-ahead run. Begley added an RBI double. Sciullo is batting .351 with a team-high 12 RBIs for the Presidents (7-3).

Men's volleyball

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Tony Nicotra (Deer Lakes) was named Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Defensive Player of the Week on March 20. Nicotra recorded a career-high eight blocks and added five kills in the Red Flash's 3-2 victory over California Baptist on March 18. Nicotra has 25 kills and 24 blocks despite being hampered by injury.

Track and field

Clarion

Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) had a strong performance Saturday at the Early Bird Invitational at Cal (Pa.), finishing second in the women's 400-meter hurdles. Cloud posted a time of 1 minute, 2.97 seconds, finishing behind Lizzy Cunningham of IUP. Clarion freshman Letizia Collini (Kiski Area) took 10th in the 800 run with a time of 2:25.04.

Waynesburg

Senior Brandon VanTine (Valley) placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 3- 1⁄ 4 inches at the Carnegie Mellon Mini Invitational on Saturday, the first meet of the outdoor season. VanTine was named one of the Presidents' Athletic Conference's Athletes to Watch for the outdoor season last week.

Westminster