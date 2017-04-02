Westmoreland campus clippings: Grimm continues to climb MAC softball charts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maddy Grimm already has secured her place among the all-time softball power-hitters in the Mid-American Conference.

But the Kent State senior third baseman/shortstop continues to climb the statistical ranks.

Grimm, a Ligonier Valley graduate, homered twice in a mid-week sweep of Evansville, making her the second player in MAC history to hit 60 career home runs. Grimm is second all-time in the MAC behind Jennifer Gilbert of Ball State, who hit 75 homers from 2011-14.

Grimm also is sixth all-time in the conference in runs scored with 147.

Through 29 games, Grimm was hitting .329 with 10 homers, 36 RBIs and 25 runs.

Softball

Gannon

Senior pitcher Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight as Gannon defeatedd Lake Erie, 1-0.

Seton Hill

Freshman shortstop Christiana Skrabak (Norwin) was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week, the first softball player to earn the accolades this season. Skrabak batted .615 (8 for 13) during a four-game stretch for the Griffins, including four runs, a double and two RBIs.

St. Vincent

Senior Samantha Emert was named PAC Pitcher of the Week after going 3-0 with 1.40 ERA during a recent stretch. She struck out 13 and walked one in 15 innings. She threw a one-hit shutout against Penn State Altoona.

Women's track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Abigail Lake (Penn-Trafford) ran a leg of the winning 1,600-meter relay team that broke the meet record by almost six seconds with a time of 4 minutes, 3.12 seconds at the Bethany Invitational.

St. Vincent

Freshman Sarah Wozniak broke the school outdoor record in the javelin with a throw of 34 feet, 8 inches, and teammate Jessica Brinker, a freshman, established a new mark in the steeplechase (12:08.08) at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.

Waynesburg

Freshman Carli Polczynski (Norwin) was named PAC Rookie of the Week after she won the javelin title at the Carnegie Mellon Mini Invitational. She threw 117-7 and also took second in the discus.

Men's track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) broke a stadium and meet record in the high jump with a winning mark of 6-3 1⁄ 2 inches at the Bethany Invitational. He also placed second in the 400-meter hurdles (57.54). Teammate Jerry Koza (Yough) finished fourth in the hammer throw (116- 1⁄ 2 ). Cal won the team title.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Patrick O'Connor was named PSAC Athlete of the Week after his performance in the Winthrop Adidas Invitational. He won the high jump with a mark of 6-8.

Men's volleyball

Penn State Altoona

Freshman setter Tommy Kisick (Latrobe) posted a team-high 36 assists, and senior outside hitter Jacob Byers (Penn-Trafford) added 16 kills but the Lions had a nine-match win streak halted in a 3-2 loss to Thiel.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Robert McMaster (Norwin) chipped in eight digs in a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Vassar.

Baseball

Pitt-Greensburg

The Bobcats won a thriller after being out of action for about two weeks because of rainy weather. Senior Ryan Dodson and junior Zack Zimmerman (Derry) went 3 for 4, and five players drove in runs in a 6-5 win over Bethany. Dodson hit a home run, and sophomore Vinnie Shoff had the winning RBI in the ninth. Senior starter Bill Minnick gave up one earned run and struck out five in six innings for the Bobcats. Senior Billy Elliott (Ligonier Valley) pitched well in relief.

Seton Hill

Junior righthander Perry DellaValle struck out 14 and walked four in a one-hit shutout of No. 6 Mercyhurst, 1-0.

