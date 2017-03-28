Krivijanski takes long road to success with Point Park baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To fully appreciate Point Park pitcher Nolan Krivijanski's hot streak — 17 consecutive scoreless innings that include a perfect game and one-hitter in back-to-back outings — it is necessary to consider the circuitous journey the 26-year-old senior took to get here.

Baseball is in his blood. His grandfather, Gerald Kushner, played for the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds organizations, reaching as high as Class AAA.

Krivijanski played baseball in his youth but also was a standout quarterback, and when he reached Central Catholic High School, he was encouraged to play only football.

Krivijanski became a starter as a senior in 2008 and was set to lead the Vikings in their PIAA title defense, but a knee injury kept him out until the season's final three games. Nonetheless, he showed enough to be offered a scholarship by Duquesne.

The Dukes had other options at quarterback and asked the 6-foot-4 Krivijanski to move to receiver. He talked to the coaching staff about taking a redshirt because he wanted to remain a quarterback, and that led to a rift between him and the coaches.

Krivijanski transferred to Cal (Pa.). Again he was stuck behind other quarterbacks.

“I was pretty much playing the wait-your-turn game,” he said, “and I was pretty frustrated with that.”

It was then that Krivijanski turned back to baseball. He said he threw a bullpen session for Cal coaches, and they told him he could play for them. By that time, however, Krivijanski no longer felt comfortable at Cal and decided to pursue baseball by another avenue.

He went to Clearwater, Fla., to play in a summer league in 2012 then spent the early months of '13 in California playing in another independent league.

“I was pretty much trying to skip the whole college thing,” he said.

Back in the Pittsburgh area by the summer of '13, he was playing in the Daily News League, where he pitched against several Point Park baseball alumni. When it was learned Krivijanski still had eligibility remaining, word got to Pioneers coach Loren Torres, who called immediately.

Krivijanski was eligible to join the Pioneers for the 2015 season.

“I've been all over the country trying to play ball, and it ended up being just a few minutes from my home,” he said. “I've had a lot of adversity, but that makes it that much sweeter.

“I'm still learning, and I still feel like I haven't reached my full potential. I'm just blessed to be back in the sport I love.”

Krivijanski's recent run might be a sign he is starting to peak. He went 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA in 2015 then tailed off in '16, going 5-3 with a 4.83 ERA.

In five games (four starts) this season, he is 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA. After losing his first decision of the season, he came on strong, and, on March 18, he threw a perfect game against Cincinnati Christian.

“His tempo is a lot better,” senior catcher Chris Hernandez said. “The last couple years, he took his time to pitch and couldn't get into a rhythm.”

Krivijanski said he used to take a few strides toward the catcher after each pitch then take his time getting back on the rubber before the next pitch. That, he said, left him thinking too much between pitches.

Now, he stays on the mound and quickly gets ready to throw the next pitch.

“I have the blinders on,” he said. “It's like a horse race. I'm locked in. I'm just focusing on the next pitch and staying on an even keel throughout.”

The defense played a huge role in his perfect game as Krivijansi struck out only two. Thirteen of the other 19 outs came via ground ball.

“As soon as the game was over, I was in shock,” he said. “I didn't know what to say, but the first thing that came out of my mouth was I told the defense I was proud of them. I was pitching to contact, and I got a lot of weak contact that day. I'm sure (the defense) had a lot of fun because they stayed busy.”

He threw a 1-hitter with seven strikeouts in his next outing against Asbury (Ky.).

Torres said Krivijanski's teammates see his intensity and understand the work he put in to reach this point. Those factors, Torres said, inspire his teammates to want to make plays when he is on the mound.

“When you go through challenges to achieve your goals, they mean a lot more,” Torres said. “He's paid a big price to get where he is.”

Krivijanski said he hasn't given up on playing professionally, whether with an affiliated minor league team, an independent team or even overseas. But he has other considerations, like finishing his degree in business management, which he will do this summer, and taking care of his 1-year-old son. Family, he insisted, comes first.

Now that his long and sometimes-frustrating journey in baseball finally has reached a fruitful destination, he said he will accept whatever future is in store for him.

“We'll see what happens,” he said. “All I can focus on is what happens today. I'm just trying to be the best person I can be today.

“I'll leave it all out there. If (scouts) look my way ... every kid would like to have a phone call from a scout. But if you get too far ahead, your goals get mixed up. You can't put too much on your plate at one time.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.