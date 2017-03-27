Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Weekend college top 10: Perfection for Cal (Pa.) softball pitcher

Jeff Vella | Monday, March 27, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
Penn State's Nikita Pavlychev, right, celebrates his goal on Denver's Tanner Jaillet in the first period during the midwest regional final of the NCAA college hockey tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. Denver won 6-3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Vulcans pitcher throws perfect game

Senior Kaity Davis struck out a career-best 10 in seven innings in a 2-0 victory over Bowie State on Saturday, recording Cal (Pa.)'s first perfect game in more than a decade. In the second game of a doubleheader, senior Portia McBride (Elizabeth Forward) struck out 12 in a two-hitter, leading the Vulcans to another 2-0 triumph. Cal improved to 9-7.

2. Penn State's historic hockey season ends in Elite Eight

The Nittany Lions reached the Midwest Regional final of the NCAA Tournament before falling to top-ranked Denver, 6-3, on Sunday. Freshmen Nikita Pavlychev, Denis Smirnov and James Gobetz scored in the loss. On Saturday, Penn State set a program record for goals in a 10-3 rout of Union. The Nittany Lions, who reached NCAAs for the first time, finished 25-12-2.

3. No. 1 Penn State men's lacrosse stays unbeaten

The Nittany Lions moved to 9-0 with a 15-8 victory over Cleveland State on Saturday, improving the best start in school history. Sophomore Grant Ament had four goals and two assists, and freshman Mac O'Keefe scored four goals, giving him 34 this season.

4. Panthers baseball team sweeps Virginia Tech

Pitt ended a 1-8 skid with a three-game sweep of Virginia Tech over the weekend. The Panthers won 8-2 and 3-2 on Saturday after recording a 9-5 victory Friday. In Saturday's opener, junior Caleb Parry hit a three-run homer, and senior Jacob Wright went 3 for 5 with two runs. In Game 2, senior Josh Falk struck out 10 in seven innings, and junior Nick Banman drove in the winning run in the eighth inning. Pitt improved to 11-10 overall and 4-5 in the ACC.

5. Pitt diver ends career with two All-America finishes

Senior Dominic Giordano (Pine-Richland) placed 10th on platform and 16th on 1-meter, giving him two honorable mention All-American finishes at the NCAA championships in Indianapolis. He was the 3-meter NCAA champion and a 1-meter finalist last season.

6. La Roche baseball rolls past No. 24 Baldwin Wallace

Sophomore Joe Professori (Pine-Richland) went 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and senior David Lemley (Bethel Park) drove in three runs as the Redhawks won, 11-3, in their home opener.

7. Big weekend for Robert Morris third baseman

Junior Olivia Lorusso (Canon-McMillan) went 7 for 13 (.538) with two homers and seven RBIs over the weekend, helping her earn Northeast Conference co-Player of the Week on Monday. Lorusso leads the team with five homers, 21 RBIs and a .667 slugging percentage.

8. Slippery Rock lacrosse continues best start in program history

Senior Cailtynn Palladino had three goals and two assists to lead The Rock past East Stroudsburg, 12-10, on Sunday to improve to 6-0. Slippery Rock is the only unbeaten team in the PSAC.

9. Mercyhurst baseball team ties school record for runs

The No. 6 Lakers blew out IUP, 25-3, on Saturday to equal the single-game high set March 1, 1999. Graduate student Dan Popio went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs, and senior Cameron Balego (Central Catholic) went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, three runs and four RBIs. Mercyhurst (12-1) swept four games against the Crimson Hawks over the weekend and has won 10 straight.

10. Robert Morris men's lacrosse prevails in overtime

Freshman Ryan Smith scored in overtime — his fourth goal of the game — lifted Robert Morris past Mount St. Mary's, 11-10, on Saturday. Colonials sophomore Shane Majewski sent the game into OT with a fourth-quarter goal. RMU improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Northeast Conference.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

