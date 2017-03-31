Greensburg Salem product Shepherd vaults for Westminster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Once a fearless gymnast who balanced, twirled and stuck her landings, Cassidy Shepherd still negotiates the risk-reward of soaring above the crowd with the hopes that gravity is in a good mood. Only now it's in a different sport, with a different apparatus.

Pole vaulting gives her the same dangerous delight.

“Pole vaulting is like gymnastics,” she said. “It's the same thrill. Flipping through the air and not knowing the outcome. I love the rush of it.”

The former Greensburg Salem track and field standout is primed to add to an already career year at Westminster, where she has become one of the top Division III pole vaulters in the country.

Carrying over momentum from one season to the next — indoor to outdoor — Shepherd already has earned back-to-back PAC Field Athlete of the Week honors and followed that with consecutive Corvias ECAC Division III South Women's Field Athlete of the Week accolades.

She vaulted a personal-best 13 feet, 1⁄ 4 -inch at last weekend's Cal (Pa.) Invitational. The mark is first in the country in Division III.

Shepherd does some long-jumping for the Titans, but she has made a name for herself in the pole vault.

“The first thing that sets Cassidy apart is that she is such a great athlete,” Westminster track and field coach Tim McNeil said. “I am actually really jealous of our pole vault coach, Bradi Rhoades, because he gets to work with her every day. When I see Cassidy, I (also) see a great 400 (meter) runner, I see a great 200 runner, and I see a great long jumper.”

During the indoor season, Shepherd won her first PAC title and made the NCAA Division III national championships — her seventh trip to nationals — and finished tied for eighth (11-9 3⁄ 4 ) to earn her third All-American status. She was fifth at nationals as a freshman and seventh last year.

In high school, she competed sparingly in the pole vault — “When they needed me for points,” she said — and practiced when she could. It wasn't until a pole-vaulting camp at Westminster her senior year that she fell in love with the event.

Just like gymnastics with balance beams, Shepherd places complete trust in a fiberglass pole — and relies on her instincts.

“I've had the mental blocks you heard about, but I have so many great teammates who support me,” she said. “That really helps me with the mental toughness.”

Fear is not an option for Shepherd, who nearly saw her athletic career end with a gymnastics mishap.

When she was a junior in high school, she slipped off the uneven bars and crashed flat on her back. The result was a slight fracture and some torn ligaments that put her in a brace.

But her spirit wasn't broken. She rehabbed and felt the need for that adrenaline rush again.

Gymnastics went to the shelf, and pole vaulting came out of storage.

“My freshman year I cleared (12-6),” she said. “I did well my sophomore year, but my junior year as a little stagnant. This year everything finally clicked. I can feel when I do something wrong and figure it out. I was so happy to finally clear 13 feet.”

Shepherd believes 13-6 or even 14 feet are possible as the season advances.

“I want to be on that award stand at nationals,” she said.

She also has two PAC titles in the outdoor long jump, as a freshman and sophomore. Her best pole-vault finish at national outdoors is 10th place.

“She is a great athlete who works really hard,” McNeil said. “From a coaching perspective, that is a perfect combination.”

McNeil said gymnastics has aided Shepherd's technique.

“She is used to running an approach and making sure steps line up,” he said. “It's also extremely helpful to not be afraid when you are 13-some feet in the air and upside down and be confident enough that you are going to land safely.”

Pole vaulting doesn't last forever, so what does Shepherd have in store for after college?

Skydiving? BMX racing?

“My dream is to be on American Ninja Warrior,” she said. “Ever since I was in high school I watched that with my dad.”

If that doesn't work out, she can chase grade-schoolers around the classroom. She has accepted a first-grade teaching position at a school in Virginia.

Fearless, indeed.

And it won't be the first time people have looked up at her.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.