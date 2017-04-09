Gateway trio, Trinity Christian's Carter boost Point Park track squad

Point Park only has had a track and field team for the past three seasons, but with the help of athletes from the Monroeville area, the team is able to compete on the national level.

Gateway graduates Jahniah McAllister, Aneia Dutrieuille and Aaron Barlow, along with Trinity Christian graduate Tyler Carter, make up a solid core of runners for the Pioneers.

They are pioneers in more than one sense of the word, helping to grow the program from nothing.

McAllister has been there from the beginning, she is the captain of the woman's team and a workhorse too — sometimes competing in six or more events during a meet (there is no limit at the college level).

“She is able to do anything from sprints, hurdles, long jumping. She has done everything for us and is willing to do anything at all times,” coach Kelly Parsley said. “She is tiny, but she really makes up for it in work ethic and heart. Once we get good weather, I think she has a real shot at qualifying for nationals in the 100 hurdles this year.”

On top of that, McAllister is also an all-academic performer and holds many school records: the 100-meter hurdles, 100 dash and the 400 relays — as well as many indoor records.

“She has definitely been a star for us and spark plug for us when we need her,” Parsley said.

Barlow, the captain of the men's team, is another standout. His success started at Gateway, where he was a state champion as the anchor in the 400 relay.

According to Parsley, he plays a similar role at Point Park while also competing in a multitude of events.

“He is our anchor,” Parsley said. “He does the 100, 200 and 400 (sprints) as well as all the relays. He has a real legitimate chance at qualifying for nationals in the 200 meters, possibly in the 100, but the 200 is his best shot. Another great leader. Gateway has produced some great leaders for us.”

Dutrieuille started college at Edinboro (where she did not run track) but transferred to Point Park after her freshman year. Since transferring she has made “an immediate impact,” according to Parsley.

“She is a very good 200- and 400-meter runner and does the 800 meter run every once in a while, too,” Parsley said. “She is always really positive.”

Though all three competed for Gateway at the same time, they didn't all plan on going to Point Park, or running track, Parsley said. It just worked out that way.

“McAllister and Dutrieuille competed on the same 4x4 state qualifying team for Gateway,” Parsley said. “They all came to Point Park at different times and for different reasons, so it is kind of funny that they all ended up here.”

Carter also came to Point Park with some success, particularly in the field events. He is a freshman, but after being a two-time national qualifier in the triple jump in his high school days, there is a lot of time for him to earn medals at the collegiate level.

“All are great kids and all work very hard,” Parsley said. “We've come a long way in the past three years. We've had multiple national qualifiers, and our woman's team finished 18th in the country this year in indoor. So it's been exciting — especially without facilities. We make it work.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.