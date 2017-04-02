A-K Valley campus clippings: Gillette helps WVU gymnastics finish strong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although her team didn't get a bid in the NCAA team championships, Jordan Gillette (Highlands) and West Virginia's women's gymnastics team closed the season on a high note.

The Mountaineers placed third out of six teams at NCAA regionals Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va., their best regional finish since 2010, and their team score of 196.325 marked their best at an NCAA regional.

Gillette notched her best performance of the season in the floor exercise, scoring a 9.825. She also competed in balance beam, recording a 9.725, and uneven bars, scoring a 9.6.

Michigan and Alabama, which finished first and second, respectively, advanced to the national championships.

Baseball

Bethany

Freshman Tyler Alworth (Highlands) earned his first career victory, pitching six strong innings as the Bison defeated Westminster, 2-1, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Alworth struck out six and walked one, giving up four hits.

Clarion

Freshman Jeremy Frazier (Knoch) pitched a shutout, allowing four hits and striking out seven batters in seven innings, as the Golden Eagles blanked Cal (Pa.), 3-0, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Frazier picked up his first collegiate victory, running his record to 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in five games.

Geneva

Sophomore Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) went 5 for 8, but the Golden Tornadoes dropped both games of a doubleheader Saturday against St. Vincent. Luciana's top performance came in the second game, as he had three hits and scored a pair of runs. He leads Geneva (6-14, 0-6 PAC) with a .386 batting average and has a homer and 10 RBIs.

Thiel

Junior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) drove in a run with a sixth-inning single as the Tomcats topped Grove City, 3-1, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Hudecek is batting .237 with two homers and seven RBIs for Thiel (11-5, 4-0 PAC).

Softball

Clarion

Redshirt sophomore Cassidy Runyan (Highlands) hit her first home run of the season, a solo shot, in the Golden Eagles' 10-1 loss to Bloomsburg on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) went 4 for 4 with a two-run double and three runs scored as the Lions defeated Thiel, 6-5, in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. She added a two-run single in a 10-1 victory in the second game. Gozzard is batting .283.

Point Park

Senior Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) went 5 for 7 as the Pioneers swept Waynesburg in a doubleheader Wednesday. Babincak went 2 for 3 with a run-scoring infield single in the first game, a 9-0 win, and 3 for 4 with a run in a 6-5 victory in the second game. Sophomore Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) struck out three batters in 1 1⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief in the second game.

Thiel

Sophomore Jess Kelley (Freeport) and Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) homered as the Tomcats split a doubleheader with Grove City on Saturday.

Kelley hit a three-run home run and picked up the win by allowing two runs in five innings in a 10-2 victory in the first game.

Reesman went 2 for 3 with an RBI double and three runs scored. Reesman hit a solo homer in the second game, a 4-2 loss. She also had a double, triple and three RBIs in a 6-5 loss to Penn State Behrend on Monday.

Kelley is batting .313 with a homer and 11 RBIs, and Reesman is hitting .300 with a homer and 10 RBIs.

Westminster

Senior Emily Lindsey (Freeport) went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Westminster swept a doubleheader over Penn State Behrend on Thursday. Lindsey went 2 for 2 in the first game, an 8-1 victory, driving in a run with a sixth-inning double. In the second, a 9-8 extra-innings win, she opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and was at the plate in the bottom of the eighth when the winning run scored on an error.

Track and field

Lock Haven

Junior Patrick Miller (Kiski Area) was part of Lock Haven's school-record 6,000-meter relay Saturday at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. The Bald Eagles' team of Miller, Jack Felt, Mitchell Coakley and Alex Coburn finished ninth of 24 competitors in 16 minutes, 10.90 seconds.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Morgan Kiebler (Kiski Area) was part of the Red Flash's school-record 6,000 relay Saturday at the Colonial Relays. Kiebler, Hannah Dorian, Danae Peters and Hannah Weber turned in a time of 19:15.25, finishing eighth. Kiebler also moved to fifth on St. Francis' all-time list in the 3,000 run, finishing in 10:22.68.

Waynesburg

Senior Brandon VanTine (Valley) picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes Saturday at the Bethany Invitational. He threw the shot put 43 feet, 1 3⁄ 4 inches to take fourth out of 48 competitors, and added a toss of 148-9 in the javelin.

Westminster

Sophomore Nicole Cress (Knoch) won the women's 100-meter dash Saturday at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational, crossing the finish line in 13.45 seconds. Cress also finished second in the 200 in 27.27 and was part of the second-place 400 relay. Sophomore Evan Lesnick (Riverview) placed second in the men's pole vault, clearing 4.16 meters.

Men's volleyball

Thiel

Senior Thad Paunovich (Kiski Area) tallied a team-high 17 digs in a 3-2 victory Friday at Alvernia. The performance, his second-highest toal of the season, moved him above 200 digs for the season.

Men's golf

Grove City

Junior Jordan Alfery (Fox Chapel) led Grove City with 6-over-par 79, good enough for a sixth-place finish individually, as the Wolverines placed second of nine teams Thursday at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at Longue Vue Golf Course. Freshman Tim Collins (Kiski Area), competing as an individual, shot 86.