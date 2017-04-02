Kiski Area product Sciullo explodes for Washington & Jefferson offense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over his first two collegiate baseball seasons and the first 14 games of the 2017 campaign, Ryan Sciullo had one four-hit game and several three-hit efforts.

But on March 23, the Kiski Area graduate and junior at Washington & Jefferson one-upped all of those previous solid offensive outputs.

Sciullo recorded five hits in six at-bats in a victory over Union (N.Y.) during the Presidents' spring-break trip to Florida.

He doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored three times as W&J recorded 25 hits as a team in a 16-7 triumph.

“The weather in Florida was great,” Sciullo said. “I was just so relaxed. I had fun hitting the ball. There is great chemistry all the way through the lineup. If one guy doesn't do well, someone is there to pick them up.”

Sciullo was batting .380 (19 for 50) with 15 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and a home run in 13 games through Saturday's Presidents' Athletic Conference doubleheader against Waynesburg.

Two days before the game against Union, Sciullo went 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs batted in as W&J topped St. Thomas (Minn.), 11-6. He also threw out a pair of runners at the plate from his center field position.

“It was great to see how Ryan really impacted that game with his arm and his bat,” Presidents coach Jeff Mountain said. “He's got the tools. He's short in stature, but he's a strong guy with a good arm and some pop in his bat.”

Washington & Jefferson upped its PAC record to 6-0 and its overall mark to 11-3 with Saturday's wins over the Yellowjackets (5-2, 16-2).

In a five-game stretch that concluded with the second game of a conference doubleheader sweep against Westminster (12-0, 5-1) on Tuesday, Sciullo had 11 hits in 19 at bats with nine RBIs.

“All of my games this season, good or bad, have been something to build off of,” Sciullo said. “Lately, I've been pretty confident.”

That confidence, he said, goes hand-in-hand with continued improvement in his physical and mental approaches.

“I've always been pretty competitive and have wanted to do the best I can,” Sciullo said.

“Baseball is such a mental game. Over the past couple of years, since my freshman season, I've been able to grow as a player.

“There have been times I struggled, and I would get down on myself. It would turn into a couple of games. The key this year is that if I have a down game, I know another one is coming up right away, and I have the chance to get back on track.”

Sciullo bounced back from an 0-for-4 game in a loss to Wisconsin Stevens Point in Florida with back-to-back two-hit efforts against Westminster.

He went 0 for 3 in Game 1 Saturday but came back to record two hits, knock in a run and score another in Game 2.

“I've tried to take it one game, one inning and one at-bat at a time and make the most of it when it's my turn,” Sciullo said. “It's my third year on the team, and I owe it to my teammates to be the best leader I can be.”

Mountain said he's happy with the way Sciullo has taken advantage of his opportunities.

“Ryan's such a competitor, and he wants to succeed so much,” Mountain said. “He had been so hard on himself at times.

“But he's really matured to the point where he's found that comfortable spot where he rolls with things much better. His consistency this season has been such a big key to his success.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.