District Colleges

St. Vincent softball trying to duplicate success from last season

Mike Kovak | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
St. Vincent Athletics
Junior first baseman Shelby Noel, a Latrobe graduate, led St. Vincent with a .921 slugging percentage entering Sunday's PAC opener against Thomas More.
St. Vincent Athletics
St. Vincent senior catcher Breanne Wallace, a Ligonier Valley graduate, was the 2016 PAC Tournament MVP

Updated 13 hours ago

Last year was a season of firsts for the St. Vincent softball team.

The Bearcats won their first Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament championship. They won a single-season record 29 games. St. Vincent also qualified for the national tournament, where it became the first program in school history to win a Division III playoff game. That victory came against Virginia Wesleyan, the No. 1-ranked team at the time.

All those firsts led to something new for the Bearcats this season: According to a preseason poll of conference coaches, they are the team to beat in the PAC.

“I feel like there's a lot of pressure on us this year,” Shelby Noel, St. Vincent's hard-hitting first baseman, said. “But we've gotten used to the pressure. We know everyone is coming for us.”

St. Vincent navigated its nonconference schedule with a 7-7 record. The Bearcats opened conference play Sunday at home and they were swept by Thomas More, also considered one of the top teams in the PAC.

“(Our record) was not where we wanted to be, but we've been looking good at practice and playing better of late,” coach Nicole Karr said. “We struggled during our trip to Florida. It was combination of good teams and things we need to work on. But I think we're ready now.”

With strong pitching from senior Samantha Emert and a potent offense aided by Westmoreland County products Noel (Latrobe) and senior catcher Breanne Wallace (Ligonier Valley), St. Vincent is primed for conference play despite Sunday's results.

Noel has led the offensive charge since her arrival. Last season, she established program records for hits (62), home runs (nine), RBIs (41) and runs (38). Teams try to adopt a conservative approach against her, but the Bearcats' loaded lineup ensures Noel sees a fair share of hittable pitches.

And, so far this season, she's delivered.

Heading into Sunday's games, Noel was batting .421 (16 for 38) with three home runs, 13 RBIs and 12 runs. Ten of her 16 hits went for extra bases, giving the 5-foot-2 slugger an astronomical .921 slugging percentage.

“I'm not really sure where my power comes from, but from the time I was little, I was always the power hitter on the team,” Noel said. “I think it's just from how hard I swing at the ball and practice. I was hitting in the yard with my parents or grandparents every day. It does pay off.”

Stewart was the 2016 PAC tournament MVP, and she's carried that success into her final season. Entering Sunday's doubleheader, she was batting .424 (14 for 33) with three RBIs and four doubles.

“I'm still working hard on fixing little things that I've been messing up when I bat,” Stewart said. “It's great to be part of a lineup where there are good bats all around. We just need to string hits together and get everybody going at the same time.”

If St. Vincent can accomplish that, there's a good chance it makes a repeat appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which is one of many team goals.

“Every year, we're trying to improve on what we've done,” Karr said. “It's a nice feeling. What we've built up the last few years has been special. We want to continue that success, but we want to take things further.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.

