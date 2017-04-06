Westmoreland campus clippings: P-T grad Rector wins golf tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Morgan Rector plays golf left-handed.

But at the season-opening Mount Union Spring Invitational, everything went right for the senior from Mount Union.

Rector, a Penn-Trafford graduate, shot back-to-back rounds of 79 to earn medalist honors at Tannenhauf Golf Course (Ohio). The Purple Raiders won the five-team tournament.

Men's golf

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Alex Patricio (Yough) carded rounds of 72, 79 and 75 to finish tied for sixth at the Coaches Invitational Classic at Croften Country Club. He finished at 10-over-par 226.

St. Vincent

Freshman Brendan Shaughnessy and sophomore Zach Wyatt matched team-lows with 81s, and senior Ben Biss (Latrobe) shot 82, sophomore Nate Yackovich 83 and sophomore Jimmy Dolan 87 to lead SVC to a third-place finish at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at Longue Vue Club.

Baseball

Cal (Pa.)

Junior Garrett Brooks (Greensburg CC) had three hits and three stolen bases in an 11-1 win over Salem International.

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Tyler Lilja (Hempfield) hit a grand slam, and sophomore Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) added a solo homer as the Bobcats routed Waynesburg, 21-11. The teams combined for 33 hits.

Men's lacrosse

St. Vincent

Sophomore Jeremy Kennedy scored three goals to lead the Bearcats (2-6) to a 15-7 win over Mount St. Joseph.

Women's lacrosse

St. Vincent

Junior Maggie Nelson scored a career-high nine goals in a 20-16 loss at Transylvania. Nelson passed Hannah Doblick's career program record of 178 goals.

Seton Hill

Mackenzie Kilduff scored four goals and assisted another, and Keagan Pontious and Charlotte Cunningham had three goals apiece and Cunningham added six assists in a 16-6 win over Edinboro.

Senior midfielder Christine Palmeri was named PSAC Player of the Week after helping the Griffins beat two top-15 teams. She had seven goals and three assists in the pair of wins.

Men's track and field

Geneva

Sophomore pole vaulter Brandon LaGorga (Norwin) finished fourth, clearing 12 feet, 6 inches at the Bethany Invitational.

Seton Hill

First-place finishes went to sophomore Dontay Jacobs and redshirt junior Davon Dutrieuille at the Dave Labor Invitational at Slippery Rock. Dutrieuille qualified for the PSAC championships in the long jump with a mark of 21-6. Jacobs was first in the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.27 seconds.

Women's track and field

Seton Hill

Senior Nichelle McMillan and sophomore Lexi Stevenson notched wins at the Dave Labor Invitational. McMillan qualified for the PSAC championships with her best jump of the season (175), and Stevenson threw the shot put 43-4.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) won the long jump and tied a personal-best mark of 16-4 1⁄ 4 inches at the Carnegie Mellon Quad Meet.

