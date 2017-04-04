Weekend college top 10: Another no-hitter for Point Park baseball

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Strong pitching continues for Point Park baseball

Sophomore Nick Beardsley threw a no-hitter in Game 2 against Ohio Christian on Saturday, striking out 12 and walking one in a 16-0 rout. He improved to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.85. In the opener, senior Nolan Krivijanski (Central Catholic) allowed eight hits and paced the Pioneers to a 6-1 victory. Krivijanski was coming off a perfect game and a one-hitter in his previous two starts. Point Park moved to 21-7 overall and 14-4 in the River States Conference.

2. W&J baseball pushes winning streak to five

The Presidents rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat Waynesburg, 10-7, on Sunday to cap a three-game sweep. W&J scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Frank Fortunato (Canon-McMillan) homered in the fifth and drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. He finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Seniors Derek Helbing and Nick Gatins had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the first-place Presidents (12-3, 7-0 PAC). W&J won 5-2 and 16-2 on Saturday.

3. Penn State lacrosse continues perfect season, tops No. 5 Ohio State

Freshman goaltender Colby Kneese made 13 saves, helping the No. 2 Nittany Lions sink the Buckeyes, 9-4, on Sunday. Penn State extended its program-best start to 10-0. Senior Mike Sutton scored twice, and classmate Nick Aponte added a goal and two assists.

4. Pitt baseball takes two of three from Duke

Senior Josh Falk allowed one run and two hits in eight innings, striking out eight to lift the Panthers past host Duke, 6-2, on Sunday. Falk, who retired his first 12 batters, improved to 3-2. Pitt beat the Blue Devils, 9-8, in 10 innings on Saturday on an RBI single by senior P.J. Demeo (Central Catholic). The Panthers, who won their second straight series, improved to 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the ACC.

5. Mercyhurst baseball gets better of Seton Hill in PSAC showdown

The Lakers took three of four games against the Griffins over the weekend in a matchup of two of the conference's traditional powers. Sophomores Chris Vallimont and Russell Lamovec threw shutouts, both striking out 12. Vallimont led Mercyhurst to a 9-0 victory in Game 1 on Saturday, with junior Drew Delsignore leading the offense by going 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs. In the series finale, the Lakers prevailed 11-7 as Delsignore had three more RBIs. Lamovec pitched Mercyhurst to a 4-0 victory in Game 2 on Friday. Seton Hill won the opener 2-0 as Perry DellaValle struck out 14 in a one-hitter. It was the first time the Lakers have been shut out this season. Mercyhurst (16-2, 7-1) is in second place in the conference behind Slippery Rock (14-5, 6-0). The Griffins (15-10, 3-5) are tied for fifth.

6. Thiel baseball makes it eight straight wins

The Tomcats swept Grove City, 3-1 and 4-3, on Saturday and improved to 11-5 overall and 4-0 in the PAC. In Game 1, junior Filippo Costanzo broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the sixth. In the second game, Grove City freshman Travis Auth tied the score at 3-3 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Freshman Andrew Giesey (Penn-Trafford) scored the winning run on an error in the eighth inning.

7. Penn State duo, WVU junior qualify for NCAA gymnastics nationals

The Nittany Lions tandem of sophomore Sabrina Garcia and junior Briannah Tsang, along with the Mountaineers' Zaakira Muhammad, qualified for nationals in the all-around. Garcia took fourth and Garcia seventh at Saturday's Gainesville Regional. Muhammad was fourth at the Morgantown Regional. The championships are April 14-15 in St. Louis.

8. RMU softball opens league play with sweep

Junior Olivia Lorusso (Canon-McMillan) homered three times — giving her nine this season — and sophomore Kaitlin Ellzy earned two victories as Robert Morris beat Central Connecticut State, 3-1 and 5-4, on Sunday. The Colonials improved to 8-21 overall but 2-0 in the Northeast Conference.

9. WVU baseball wins series vs. No. 23 Oklahoma State

Freshman Chase Illig's grand slam led the Mountaineers to a 9-8 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday. Senior Jackson Cramer added a hit and two RBIs for WVU (15-10, 4-2 Big 12). The Mountaineers lost Friday's opener 3-2 before winning Game 2, 5-3, in 10 innings Saturday. WVU is 6-2 against top-25 teams this season.

10. Cal (Pa.) men win Bethany Invitational

Freshman Brett George won the 800 meters and 1,500, helping the Vulcans to the title at the 13-team Bethany Invitational on Saturday. Cal placed first in seven events overall, including the high jump, where senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) set a meet record (6 feet, 31⁄2 inches). Freshman Micah Colson (Chartiers Valley) competed in the 3,000 steeplechase for the first time and took first.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.