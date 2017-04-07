Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kiski Area grad Paunovich's volleyball journey about to end
Doug Gulasy | Friday, April 7, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Thiel senior libero Thad Paunovich goes to the ground to pass the ball during the 2017 season.
Thiel senior libero Thad Paunovich plays a ball during the 2017 season.
Thiel senior libero Thad Paunovich (center, in white) celebrates with teammates during the 2017 season.

Thad Paunovich experienced something of an ego check when he swapped positions from outside hitter to libero before his senior season at Thiel.

Given some of the hardships he encountered earlier in his volleyball career, however, this one paled in comparison — making it easier for him to move past it.

Paunovich's long and strange volleyball journey — which began with three years on the Kiski Area girls volleyball team, a stint that drew headlines and caused controversy — will come to an end Saturday in Thiel's senior night match against Rutgers-Newark.

“With everything I've been through, it's definitely bittersweet,” Paunovich said. “It's a good feeling that I'm going to be graduating, but at the same time, I'm definitely going to miss the sport. I feel it's given so much to me throughout my seven years of play, and I've gone through a lot to get where I am today. It's kind of a sad feeling, but at the same time, it's been a rewarding feeling.”

Volleyball didn't always treat Paunovich kindly. He said he fell in love with the sport the summer before his sophomore year at Kiski Area and hoped to play in high school.

One problem existed: Kiski Area didn't offer a boys volleyball team. When other options — like starting a boys volleyball team at Kiski Area or forming a cooperative agreement to play at another school — failed, he joined the Cavaliers' girls team.

On the court, Kiski Area made the playoffs twice in Paunovich's three seasons. But despite no rule forbidding his presence on the girls team, Paunovich became a lightning rod, drawing controversy and jeers from opposing fans.

“There would be certain schools that would play girls music only during warmups; they would completely change their warmup CDs just to get in my head,” said Paunovich, recalling one school that played entirely Shania Twain songs during warmups. “There would be people dressed up in all pink and that kind of thing. I heard lots of boos, just crowds being all over me every time I would go back to serve. Everyone would be going nuts. Definitely an interesting experience, to say the least.”

But ultimately, one that taught Paunovich a lot.

He said it was difficult at first to get his girls teammates to accept him, but they ultimately found a common bond over their love of volleyball. And the entire experience gave him perspective on how to move forward in difficult situations.

“I think it was a very rewarding experience for me,” said Paunovich, who credits his high school experience with giving him the opportunity to play in college. “In the long run, I was honestly just trying to play the sport I grew to love. I really was interested in volleyball. Overall, it put me in a different perspective and I appreciate my team, my school supporting me and allowing me to play the sport I love to play.

“Even accepting people became easier because for them to accept me on a team where I maybe wasn't necessarily supposed to be helped me become more accepting and understanding of different circumstances.”

Including his time at Thiel. He started matches as a freshman before suffering an ankle injury, then saw his playing time dwindle as a sophomore. After reasserting himself as an outside hitter as a junior, finishing third on the Tomcats in kills, he faced another dilemma when Thiel brought in freshman hitters who could “jump out of the gym.”

With no experienced libero — a back-line-only player whose role is geared toward defense — returning for Thiel, Paunovich opted to make the switch.

Again, it wasn't easy.

“Honestly, the biggest thing that went through my mind was at times, I felt like I was going to be demoted,” Paunovich said. “Everyone wants to be the big star hitter for the team. Obviously, it's the most fun: You get the big kill, the crowd goes crazy — that's the biggest thing. To have the modest approach and accept losing that status is the hardest thing mentally.”

After wrapping his mind around the change, Paunovich embraced his new position. He led Thiel (9-15, 3-7 Continental Volleyball Conference) in digs with a career-high 233 heading into Friday's penultimate match of the season against Cairn University. The total ranks fourth in Thiel's single-season record books.

“(The switch) really worked out in the end,” Paunovich said. “I think it helped the team. Once I accepted the position and really became determined to help the team as much as I could at that position, I made the most of it.

“Overall, (college has) been a lot of fun. I've made a lot of good friends along the way. And it's definitely helped me with my team skills.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

