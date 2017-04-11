Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Campus clippings: Trout, Burgunder honored at Pitt-Greensburg
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pitt-Greensburg recognized some of its top performers from the sports year at its annual athletic banquet last week at Chambers Hall.

Among the awards handed out were male and female athletes of the year, which went to Javon Trout and Bri Burgunder, respectively.

Trout, a Hempfield graduate, is a sophomore golf standout. He was named AMCC Golfer of the Year for the second straight time after leading the conference in scoring average (75.9) and carded seven top-5 finishes in eight events, including three first places.

Burgunder earned her keep in soccer where she was named to the All-AMCC First Team and the NSCAA All-Great Lakes Region Third Team. She finished fifth in the AMCC in goals (13) and helped lead the Bobcats to their first conference championship game appearance.

MEN'S BASKETBALLPenn State Behrend

Assistant coach Chris Klimchock (Greensburg Salem/St. Vincent) was named to the 2017 Under Armour 30-under-30 Team presented by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The team recognizes the country's on-the-rise coaches under age 30.

BASEBALL

Arizona

Junior infielder J.J. Matijevic (Norwin) clubbed two home runs, a solo shot in the third inning and two-run blast in the fifth, to lead the Wildcats (21-7 overall, 17-0 at home) to an 11-2 win over Arizona State. Matijevic finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs, a double and three runs scored.

Seton Hill

Junior Perry DellaValle was named PSAC West and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Atlantic Region pitcher of the week. The NCBWA First Team Preseason All-American threw a one-hitter and struck out 14 in a 2-0 win over Mercyhurst. He struck out seven of the last eight hitters he faced. He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances this season with 19 Ks and six walks.

Freshman catcher Austin Braendel, junior infielder Tom McCarthey and senior outfielder Adam Ferita (Belle Vernon) all homered in a 14-6 win over West Liberty. The Griffins (16-10), who scored nine runs in the sixth inning, have hit 22 home runs as a team, which ranks fifth in the PSAC.

SOFTBALL

Gannon

Senior pitcher Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) received dual-accolades as she was named PSAC West Division and ECAC pitcher of the week. She posted two complete-game wins, including a two-hit, 1-0 shutout of Lake Erie where she struck out eight and did not walk a batter. She allowed five hits and one unearned run in a 2-1 win over Seton Hill. Gumbita is 9-2 with a 1.04 ERA and nine complete games.

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELDPenn State

Sophomore Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) long-jumped to the 10th-best mark in program history — 20 feet, 3 14 inches — and finished third at the Battle on the Bayou hosted by LSU.

St. Vincent

Freshman Jessica Brinker was named PAC Women's Rookie of the Week after she broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 12 minutes, 8.08 seconds at the Carnegie Mellon Quad Meet. She also placed fourth in the 400-meter run (1:12.65).

Have information on local college athletes? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.

