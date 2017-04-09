Campus clippings: Highlands' Alworth flirts with perfect game for Bethany

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For four innings, Tyler Alworth was perfect. Overall, he had a complete performance.

The Bethany freshman, a Highlands graduate, pitched a complete-game three-hitter as the Bison defeated St. Vincent, 5-1, on Saturday.

Alworth retired the first 12 hitters before a leadoff single in the fifth ended his perfect-game bid. He allowed three hits in his seven innings of work, striking out two, and earned his second consecutive victory.

Allegheny

Freshman Nathan Pastorek (Freeport) earned his first career collegiate victory, pitching seven shutout innings as the Gators defeated Kenyon, 4-2, on Tuesday. Pastorek blanked Kenyon on five hits, walking one batter and striking out four.

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman John Bowser (Kiski Area) closed out the Vulcans' 11-1 win over Salem International (W.Va.) on Tuesday. Bowser pitched the seventh inning and struck out a pair of batters.

Geneva

Junior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) drove in three runs as the Golden Tornadoes picked up their first Presidents' Athletic Conference victory of the season, an 11-5 win over Thiel on Wednesday. Luciana gave Geneva a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single and drove in two more runs on a fielder's choice to make it 4-1 in the fifth.

Grove City

Junior Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) had two hits and scored a run, but the Wolverines fell, 14-2, to Washington & Jefferson in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Senior Andy Fritz (Knoch) added two hits.

Penn State Behrend

Junior Brandon Smail (Kiski Area) picked up the save in a 7-6 victory Saturday over Waynesburg. Smail pitched the seventh inning, giving up a run. He struck out two batters, including the final batter with runners on second and third.

Washington & Jefferson

Junior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) hit a two-run double in the Presidents' 14-2 victory over Grove City on Saturday. He added another double in a 15-1 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Softball

Allegheny

Senior Taylor Massart (Freeport) had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs as the Gators defeated Oberlin, 8-2, on Wednesday. She had another strong performance Saturday, driving in two of Allegheny's three runs in a 4-3 loss to Ohio Wesleyan.

Carlow

Senior Kenzie Young (Leechburg) scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Celtics' 5-4 win over Ohio Christian on Saturday. Young, who had two hits and two runs scored, led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and came around to score. She added three hits in a 10-7 loss to Ohio Christian in the second game of the doubleheader.

Chaminade

Freshman Maureen Hutchinson (Deer Lakes) hit her first collegiate home run in the Silverswords' 4-1 victory over Cal State Dominguez Hills on April 1 in Turlock, Calif. The two-run shot provided the final runs for Chaminade. Hutchinson recently saw a 10-game hitting streak end.

Gannon

Freshman Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) blasted a pinch-hit, two-run walkoff home run in a 2-1 win over Seton Hill on April 1. It was her third homer of the season. Fellow freshman Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in an 8-7 victory over rival Mercyhurst on Wednesday.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) hit her first home run of the season in a 10-2 victory April 2 at Pitt-Greensburg. She drove in two runs and scored two more in the victory. Gozzard also went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in a 9-6 win Wednesday at Pitt-Bradford.

Point Park

Senior Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) went 4 for 4, scored four runs and drove in another as the Pioneers routed Cincinnati Christian, 17-1, in five innings in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Sophomore Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) earned the victory in the circle, striking out five hitters and giving up one run on three hits in five innings.

Thiel

Sophomore Jess Kelley (Freeport) won both halves of a doubleheader as the Tomcats swept Waynesburg, 8-2 and 12-1, on Wednesday. Kelley pitched a pair of complete games, allowing two runs on nine hits in the first game and limiting the Yellow Jackets to one run on seven hits in the second, striking out five. Sophomore Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) drove in a combined five runs in the victories.

Westminster

Senior Emily Lindsey (Freeport) drove in two runs as the Titans won their 10th straight game, beating Chatham, 9-1, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Junior Nicole Anderson (Riverview) added an RBI for Westminster.

Winthrop

Redshirt junior Maddie Antone (Kiski Area) hit her fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot, but the Eagles fell, 10-6, to Campbell on Saturday. Antone had three hits in the loss and added two more, including another RBI, in a 9-2 loss in the second game of the doubleheader.

Men's volleyball

Juniata

Senior Zach Guiciardi (Deer Lakes) led the Eagles with a career-high 11 digs as they defeated Cairn, 3-0, on Saturday. He added two assists in the victory. Juniata will play Stevenson in the Continental Volleyball Conference semifinals Friday in Arlington, Va.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Tony Nicotra (Deer Lakes) had three kills and four blocks as the Red Flash beat Sacred Heart, 3-1, on Saturday. Nicotra added two more blocks and two kills in a 3-2 victory at Harvard on Friday.

Thiel

Senior Thad Paunovich (Kiski Area) had a team-high 15 digs as the Tomcats closed the season with a 3-2 victory over Rutgers-Newark on Saturday. Paunovich finished the campaign with 259 digs, ranking third in Thiel's single-season records.

Track and field

Clarion

Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) finished third in the 400-meter hurdles, recording a time of 1 minute, 5.72 seconds, at Saturday's PSAC West Challenge at IUP. Freshman Letizia Collini (Kiski Area) finished seventh in the 800 in 2:25.19.

Notre Dame

Junior Brent Kennedy (Kiski Area) recorded a personal record, running to a time of 4:1.89 in the 1,500 Saturday at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Ariz. Kennedy finished 10th in the event.

Westminster

Sophomore Evan Lesnick (Riverview) defended his turf, winning the men's pole vault competition at Saturday's Westminster Invitational. Lesnick cleared 4.62 meters. Freshman D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) finished fifth in the long jump, leaping 12.94.