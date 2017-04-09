YWCA Sportswomen Awards: St. Vincent's Emert led softball team to PAC title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• The Centurions, led by coach Kate McCauley, captured section, WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles last fall, finishing 18-1. It was the program's second state title in three seasons.

• Hempfield captured section, WPIAL and PIAA Class AAAA championships last spring under the guidance of coach Bob Kalp. The Spartans established a new school record for wins (25) and didn't allow a run in the state tournament.

• Led by coach Nicole Karr, the Bearcats captured the program's first PAC tournament championship last spring and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The team set a school record with 29 wins and defeated the top-ranked team in the nation, Virginia Wesleyan, in the NCAA Tournament.

• Under the direction of coach Dutch Harvey, the Cougars won Section 4 and PIAA Class AAA championships last spring, finishing the season 22-3. Five players were selected to the all-state team.

• The Irwin resident is a US Figure Skating gold medalist ice dancer and independent online coach for the Beachbody exercise video series. She also is director of development and communications for Franklin Regional School District who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

• A Serra Catholic and Duquesne University St. Anthony Program graduate, she has competed in the Special Olympics for soccer and basketball. She works at Goodfellas Restaurant in Swissvale and volunteers at Magee Women's Hospital.

• A team captain for WestCo Derby, “Code Red” is an original member of the team, founded in 2012. She is a highly-effect blocker and the high scorer for the team. She also is a director of development and communications at the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning & Children's Media at St. Vincent College.

• The four-sport senior standout was the first female player to score a point for the Scotties' football team when she made all seven of her extra-point attempts as the team's kicker. In soccer, she earned all-WPIAL honors and scored 298 goals in her career. In basketball, she was the fifth girl in school history to score 1,000 career points.

• The Notre Dame recruit helped Hempfield win WPIAL and PIAA Class AAAA titles last fall. As a junior, the pitcher was 23-2 with a 1.11 ERA and also hit .333 with six home runs and 30 RBIs. She was named the Tribune-Review Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state selection.

• The eighth-grader plays forward and midfield for Century V Gold and helped the team to a 6-1-1 record in the fall as one of the leading scorers.

• The seventh-grader has competed in running since age 5. She set a national record for her age group in the 3,000-meter run last June at the Three Rivers Association championships and qualified for Junior Olympic nationals. She won the county cross country title in the fall.

Senior pitcher Samantha Emert is enjoying another fine season on the St. Vincent softball team.

Emert had a 7-3 record in the circle heading into Sunday's doubleheader at Washington & Jefferson. The Bearcats were 9-9 overall and 2-2 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Emert had a career season last year, leading the Bearcats to their first PAC title. In the NCAA Division III Norfolk Regional tournament, she shut out top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan. The Bearcats lost their next two games and were eliminated.

She ended up 18-8 and had an 1.11 ERA, both school records.

She struck out 118 and threw eight shutouts.

She was named PAC Player of the Year, the PAC tournament most valuable player and an NCAA all-regional tournament pick.

She will add to those accolades Tuesday with the YWCA of Westmoreland County Sportswoman of the Year Award for individual excellence. She will be among eight individuals and four teams honored at a banquet at Greensburg Ramada Inn and Conference Center.

“It will be extremely difficult to top what we have accomplished last year, but we have a great group of returning girls that have a lot of talent and experience,” she said. “I believe we can do (big) things again if we put our mind to it.”

In a doubleheader Wednesday against Grove City, Emert tossed a two-hit shutout to take the first game and won the second game with 2 1⁄ 3 shutout innings in relief. In March, she was selected pitcher of the week by the PAC after she went 3-0 with a 1.40 earned run average. It was the seventh time she was so honored in her career.

She was tabbed NCAA Division III preseason honorable mention All-America by Fastpitch News.

Emert said she just wants to enjoy her final season.

“The fact that my career is winding down is heartbreaking,” she said. “I will surely miss my teammates more than I can even say.

“I will miss talking and sharing experiences about the game with my dad, but I will leave here with so many great memories that it will be hard to not smile when it is all over.”

Emert is majoring in biology and minoring in psychology. She plans to attend graduate school for physical therapy.

She hopes to keep her hand in softball in a recreational league.

“I will miss it way too much to give it up completely,” she said.

Emert said the YWCA honor ranks with others she has earned.

“To be recognized as the Sportswoman of the Year for a whole county is something I could have only dreamed of accomplishing,” she said. “There are many tremendous young female athletes in Westmoreland County, and I am beyond honored to be recognized as one of them.”

Her mother and father, as well as her teammates, will accompany her to the banquet. The Bearcats will receive the Sportswomen of the Year team award.

“I thank both of my parents for their continued support, especially my dad, who has pushed me and believed in me throughout my whole career,” she said. “I will miss sharing softball with them.”

Emert said her most memorable experience was winning the PAC championship.

“My teammates are my family,” she said. “To have achieved such a big accomplishment that we had worked so hard to win over the past seasons was so rewarding, and to do it surrounded by some of the best people in my life makes it even more special.”

Bearcats coach Nicole Karr said Emert leads by example on and off the field.

“She works hard at practices and has a great attitude,” said Karr, adding Emert never loses her composure on the mound.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.