Jeannette's Batts leaving LIU Brooklyn

Jeannette graduate Julian Batts is leaving LIU Brooklyn after one season and he could end up finishing his college basketball closer to home.

Batts, a freshman guard, requested his release to transfer. He said his decision was based on a coaching change.

“My coaches got fired, and I came here to play for them,” Batts said. “They were the main reason for me coming here and I'm a very loyal person, so with them departing I talked with my family and decided that it was best for me to leave.”

Batts, who spent a year at St. Thomas More, a prep school in Oakdale, Conn., said he won't pursue other schools until he is granted his full release, but might look to be closer to Pittsburgh.

“That would be nice,” he said. “But if that's not a possibility, I'm open to going anywhere.”

Per NCAA rules, he would have to sit out a year if he goes to another Division I school.

Batts played in 32 games and made 18 starts last season for the Blackbirds. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 23.3 minutes a game.

