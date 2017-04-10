Weekend college top 10: No-hitter helps Point Park softball team continue winning streak

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Point Park's Iagnemma throws no-hitter

Sophomore Ashley Iagnemma (South Fayette) struck out six to propel the Pioneers to a 6-0 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep Saturday. In Game 2, Point Park hit six home runs — two by junior Jess Beitler (McKeesport) — in a 17-1 victory. The Pioneers also swept Ohio Christian on Sunday, 4-2 and 1-0, to extend their winning streak to six. Point Park (17-12, 8-2 River States Conference) has won six straight and is second in the league behind Rio Grande (29-7, 11-1).

2. W&J baseball improves to 10-0 in conference

The No. 21 Presidents beat Grove City, 14-2 and 15-1, on Saturday to extend their program-best start to league play. In Game 1, senior Riley Groves struck out seven and walked one in six innings to earn the victory. Senior Nick Vento (Franklin Regional) and junior Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford) went 3 for 4 with two RBIs apiece. In Game 2, Washington & Jefferson took advantage of six Grove City errors. Senior Nick Gatins went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. The Presidents improved to 15-3 overall.

3. Pitt softball team sweeps Virginia Tech

Freshman Brittany Knight threw five shutout innings, leading the Panthers to an 8-0 victory over the Hokies on Sunday and a three-game sweep. Freshman Connor McGaffic (South Side Beaver) went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, and senior Kaitlin Manuel, junior McKayla Taylor and freshman Valerie Ortega had two RBIs apiece. Pitt won Saturday by scores of 11-5 and 9-1. Ortega had five RBIs in the doubleheader, and Taylor homered twice. Knight threw 51⁄3 scoreless innings in Game 1. The Panthers, who started the season 9-0, improved to 21-16 overall and 4-11 in the ACC.

4. Westminster softball extends winning streak to 10

The Titans improved to 18-6 overall and 6-0 in the PAC after beating Chatham, 5-1 and 9-1, on Saturday. In Game 1, junior Jazmyn Rohrer (10-0) struck out eight and allowed three hits in a complete game. In Game 2, senior Checka Nardone (Ellwood City), senior Emily Lindsey (Freeport) and sophomore Kailey Liverman had two RBIs apiece.

5. Cal (Pa.) junior homers three times in win

Third baseman Levi Krause hit a grand slam and two solo shots in a 9-4 victory over Seton Hill on Saturday, becoming the first Vulcans player with three home runs in a game since 2003. Seton Hill won the other three games in the series, including an 8-2 triumph in Game 2 on Sunday in which Tyler Morder allowed five hits in a complete game. Cal dropped to 12-14, 6-6 in the PSAC, and the Griffins improved to 19-11, 6-6.

6. Sophomore's big game helps Robert Morris men's lacrosse extend streak

Matt Schmidt had six goals and two assists to lead the Colonials past Wagner, 17-6, on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win. Schmidt's eight points were tied for the second most in a game in program history. Freshman Ryan Smith added a goal and five assists for Robert Morris (8-3, 4-0 Northeast Conference), which visits No. 14 Virginia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

7. CMU golf team sets records in victory

The Tartans women won the Carnegie Mellon Spring Shootout on Sunday, breaking school marks for lowest team score (313) and best two-round score (631). Freshman Lavonca Davis and junior Summer Kitahara tied for first with a 155, but Davis claimed medalist honors on the second playoff hole.

8. Westminster men's lacrosse player sets school record

Freshman Dante Serra had six goals and four assists for a program-record 10 points in a 20-7 victory over Medaille on Saturday. The Titans improved to 5-4.

9. Carnegie Mellon track teams sweep Westminster Invitational

The Tartans men won seven events en route to a first-place finish in the 15-team event Saturday. Senior Owen Norley won the 1,500 and 800, and classmate Ryan Archer (Vincentian Academy) earned gold in the 5,000. The women took first among 16 teams, winning four events. Junior Sarah Cook (Hampton) led the way with a victory in the 400.

10. Penn State women's lacrosse rallies past No. 15 Virginia

Senior Cat Rainone made a career-best 14 saves, and the No. 5 Nittany Lions defeated the Cavaliers, 12-8, on Saturday. Penn State (13-1) trailed at the half before outscoring Virginia, 8-2, the rest of the way. Junior Katie O'Donnell scored a team-best four goals.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.